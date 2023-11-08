Course Spotlight: Past performance at Port Royal points to best bets

Port Royal is all about positional golf, and we don’t need analytics to figure that out. Eleven holes have elevation changes, 88 bunkers cover the course, and seven holes have water in play. All our former Port Royal winners are accurate off the tee and with their wedge game. They can convert birdie chances, and each has great course history. Suddenly, we have a solid list of favorites for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Don’t get me wrong, data is great… but believe me: Watching the players in Bermuda is even better.