Odds Outlook: Adam Scott, former champion Brendon Todd top two choices in Bermuda

Alex Noren (+2000) is still searching for his first PGA TOUR victory and first anywhere in the world since winning in France in 2018. Returning to Bermuda for the first time since posting all four rounds in the 60s in 2020 (T15), the short-game wizard will look to keep his streak of rounds in the 60s intact. Cashing in seven of his last nine on TOUR, he will look to add his third top-10 paycheck in ten starts.