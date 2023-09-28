Golfbet roundtable: Five pressing questions ahead of the Ryder Cup

DelVecchio: I agree with Ben on this one. Brian Harman will exceed expectations, simply because expectations for him couldn’t be any lower. He comes in dead last (by a wide margin) to be the U.S. Top Points Scorer at +2500 (next closest are Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns at +1600). With that, there is an opportunity here where the journeyman can make a splash (I’m sorry Brian, you’ve said you don’t like that word but I’m going to use it anyway). As for a slider, Shane Lowry to me seems like the biggest risk. He has shown he can be dominant in this format, not only in his play but also in his enthusiasm. But his game is just not there right now.