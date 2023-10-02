Odds outlook: First look at betting options for Sanderson Farms Championship

During the European celebrations at the Ryder Cup on Sunday night, Shane Lowry asked Ludvig Åberg (+1200) if he was old enough to partake in the victory libations. The 23-year-old is obviously of age, but he’s hardly vintage by professional golf standards. Playing for an NCAA title just last June, the Swedish star-in-the-making has played in 10 events worldwide since turning pro last June. His last four results are all T14 or better and include his first professional win (Omega European Masters). Currently ranked No. 136 in the FedExCup Fall standings, his next step is barreling into the top 125. Another new course, event or part of the world isn’t going to bother him.