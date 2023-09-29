Ryder Cup reaction: Europe whopping favorites to win after historic performance at Marco Simone

The Scheffler/Koepka pairing transfers over from Four-ball to Foursomes, where they’ll run into Luke Donald’s Scandinavian juggernauts. I’m honestly surprised to see BetMGM oddsmakers give the Americans an edge in this one. Hovland and Åberg cruised Friday morning while having as much fun as anyone, and this feels like a duo that could haunt American fans every other year for the next two decades. Hovland has quickly become one of the emotional leaders of Team Europe, so toppling him will prove difficult – but it also could offer a significant boost to any hopes of an American comeback.