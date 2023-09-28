Vegas report: Action building in Top Points Scorer markets ahead of Ryder Cup

As a Las Vegas resident, I have spoken with some local oddsmakers in Vegas this week and have received mixed reviews. Some report an increase in action – in line with golf becoming a more popular betting sport in general – while others say that because the matches are being held on European soil, so far the U.S. betting interest is down from years past. It was, however, a consensus opinion that most of the play will come in on Thursday before the competition begins on Friday. According to BetMGM golf oddsmaker Seamus McGee, "Probably not even half of the action has come in so far and we've had it up on the board for nearly three months."