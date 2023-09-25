How heavy does a 30-year Ryder Cup drought weigh?

The pro-U.S. crowd at Quail Hollow last year is nothing like what they’ll face in Rome. And as for the major winners, that is apples to oranges. There’s no doubt dealing with pressure on a major Sunday helps an individual’s experience, but this is team golf. This is magnified in front of a crowd baying for your blood. “Quiet Please” doesn’t really apply here. You better be ready to be uncomfortable. And you better be ready to execute while you are.