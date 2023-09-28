Course Spotlight: Which secret skill will help the United States keep the Ryder Cup?

The magnitude of this skill only gets amplified when you play Foursomes. Team depth with wedge acumen introduces more pressure. Consider each hole as well: The par-4 fifth and 11th holes leave you a safe landing area right of the green. That paspalum tightly mown landing zone will be where the competitors play from. Who will hit it closer from there? The par 5s all have greens surrounded, both short and long, by pitching areas. Uneven lies and bunkers will create great opportunities for famous Ryder Cup hole-outs. They could also lead to several embarrassing moments as well under the weight of match play.