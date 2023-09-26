Three bets to focus on for the European Ryder Cup Team

Now, while three of the last four wins on home soil for the Europeans have been demolition jobs, 17.5-10.5 in Paris in 2018, 16.5-11.5 at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2014 and 18.5-9.5 at The K Club in Ireland in 2006, I am of the belief this contest will be closer. Much like the 14.5-13.5 European win at Celtic Manor in Wales, I believe this one will be alive late on Sunday in Singles play.