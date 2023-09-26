Three bets to focus on for the European Ryder Cup Team
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
If you are a European Ryder Cup fan or just believe the 30-year domination on home soil is likely to continue, then you might be looking for ways to ride the blue and yellow wave from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
Sure, you could just plonk down some units on the result, but when it comes to Ryder Cup betting, one must remember the straight up outright markets are perhaps the least intriguing of a plethora of options to get involved.
From the lottery picks, like who will be the player to secure the clinching point/half point, to where the opening tee shot will land, there are a multitude of specials you have to see to believe.
And while I encourage a thorough look through of all options, if you’re strapped for time, I’m here to help you by narrowing it down to three European focused bets that caught my eye.
1. Correct Score
The European Team has not lost the Ryder Cup on home soil since 1993. Despite this, the U.S. Team is still a slight betting favorite heading into the week. It is true, the Americans dominated 19-9 the last time the two teams met at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but five players from that juggernaut are not returning in Rome.
With the benefit of home team setup and arguably more players in recent form, the talk of the demise of the European Team from a few months ago, when they were as long as +200 odds, appear to have been very premature.
Now, while three of the last four wins on home soil for the Europeans have been demolition jobs, 17.5-10.5 in Paris in 2018, 16.5-11.5 at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2014 and 18.5-9.5 at The K Club in Ireland in 2006, I am of the belief this contest will be closer. Much like the 14.5-13.5 European win at Celtic Manor in Wales, I believe this one will be alive late on Sunday in Singles play.
With that thought in mind the “Correct Score” market at BetMGM Sportsbook becomes intriguing. If you placed units on Europe 14.5-13.5 (+1100), Europe 15-13 (+1200) and Europe 15.5-12.5 (+1400) you can cover the three closest winning margins and still clear a decent profit should either transpire.
2. Top European Points Scorer
When it comes to Top Points Scorer markets you have to make a calculated judgement call based on both the quality of the player and the quantity of the player. In other words, how often will they may play over the three days?
It stands to reason a player playing five times has a better chance of scoring more points than someone only going out two or three times.
While the U.S. Team showed a penchant of giving most of their players some rest in 2021, that is a strategy Captain Luke Donald’s European squad probably can’t afford. Top heavy and relying on the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland to lead from the front means when you go to the Top Points Scorer market for this team, you should stay with the cream.
Form is an important factor in these contests and Hovland is arguably the most in form player in the world after his FedExCup success. The smiling assassin is +500 to be the team’s top point scorer and I like this play.
3. Top European Rookie
There are four newcomers to the European squad in Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sepp Straka and Robert Macintyre. Each is going to need to play a role if their side is to continue the home dominance.
While Aberg is the talk of the golf world following his recent DP World Tour win, at just +150 to lead the European rookies in points, I can’t advocate for the youngster. Nerves will undoubtedly surface at some point and the margins are thin at a Ryder Cup.
Instead, I’m eyeing the +300 on Straka. The Austrian representative is a transplant to the U.S. and a regular on the PGA TOUR, where he won for the second time this season. He is also coming off a runner-up finish at The Open Championship.
Straka can make birdies in bunches and he was the most accurate player on the European Team this season in terms of Driving Accuracy stats on the PGA TOUR.
