Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler atop the leaderboard and odds board at East Lake

For the second consecutive season, Scottie Scheffler (+140 to win FedExCup; -10 FedExCup Starting Strokes) finds himself at the top of the heap after two FedExCup Playoff events. Last week in Chicago, he closed 64-66 at Olympia Fields for T2, vaulting him to the top of the FedExCup standings. The Texan produced another historic ball-striking week, gaining over 14 shots tee-to-green. The one club that hasn’t been firing on all cylinders, the putter, couldn’t keep up with his pin-point approach shots. Sitting six shots clear last year at East Lake, his final-round 73 knocked him back to T2 and two shots out of a playoff. Leading the TOUR in too many categories to count, the only mountain left to climb would be adding $18 million with a victory this week and winning the money title.