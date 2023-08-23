30 for 30: How to bet on every player in the TOUR Championship field

If you had given Scheffler a two-shot (minimum) head start in most of his starts this year, we’d likely be talking about one of the all-time great seasons. The two-time winner this year has been the model of consistency in his ball-striking, with only his putter letting him down. But now we are spotting him those strokes he lost on the greens… If you can’t stomach the short odds, then you could wait for live betting after the opening round where you might get slightly better numbers. But Scheffler was six ahead with a round to play last year and will be looking to avenge that defeat – and the one Hovland surprised him with last week.