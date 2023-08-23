30 for 30: How to bet on every player in the TOUR Championship field
13 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
We’ve finally reached the culmination of another intense FedExCup season, with just 30 players remaining in contention to win it all.
And while the FedExCup Starting Strokes format makes the outright betting market top-heavy at East Lake Golf Club, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a plethora of options to bet your favorite player amongst the top 30.
We’ve scoured the betting markets ahead of the opening round in Atlanta to give you a customized option for all 30 of the FedExCup combatants.
Good luck!
30. Sepp Straka (Even)
Bet: Closest to the Pin Round 1, Hole 2 vs. Jordan Spieth (+100)
The Austrian birdie machine is chasing a European Ryder Cup slot over the coming weeks, so he won’t be mailing it in despite starting 10 shots back. The second hole at East Lake measures 197 yards on the scorecard, with Straka ranking 33rd on TOUR for proximity between 175-200 yards compared to Spieth at 111th. For good measure, Straka ranks 96th from 200-225 yards compared to Spieth’s 164th, so chances are the Austrian sticks it tighter on all the par 3s as they get things underway at East Lake.
29. Jordan Spieth (Even)
Bet: Round 1 Score – Under 68.5 (+105)
This marks the eighth time Spieth has been at the TOUR Championship, and in the previous seven he has shot 68 or better in the opening round five times. Only an opening 71 in 2014 and a 69 in 2021 haven’t met the “under” threshold. Starting at even par ensures Spieth will be birdie hunting from the start.
Jordan Spieth's emotions during the BMW Championship
28. Tyrrell Hatton (Even)
Bet: Hole Score, Hole 3 – Round 1 – Birdie or better (+210)
This is a little bit of a flyer, but stay with me. Hatton birdied the third hole two out of four times in his only East Lake appearance in 2020, but he hit the green in regulation all four days and his two birdies were virtual kick-ins. This season he ranks 11th in Par 4 Scoring and 13th on TOUR in Par 4 Birdie or Better.
27. Emiliano Grillo (Even)
Bet: Hole 2 Winner – Round 1 vs. Tyrrell Hatton (+100)
The 197-yard par 3 should play into Grillo’s strengths. He’s ranked 30th on TOUR from 175-200 yards; he’s 30th in Round 1 scoring, so he’s used to starting well; he’s fourth on TOUR in Par 3 Birdie or Better and eighth on TOUR in Par 3 Scoring Average. Hatton is 93rd from 175-200 yards.
26. Sam Burns (Even)
Bet: 2-Ball – Round 1 vs. Jason Day (-115)
Burns remains an outside chance for a captain’s pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, giving him added motivation to get things firing at East Lake. He’s also putting on his favored Bermuda greens. Day is the only player in the field to finish outside the top 40 in the first two Playoffs events and – with the impending birth of another child – may be missing his full focus.
25. Jason Day (-1)
Bet: Round 1 Score – Over 69.5 (+110)
Those who know me are probably shocked by this, but I’ve just got a gut feeling that my Aussie mate might be a bit spent in terms of energy. The reason this is a plus-money bet is Day has shot sub-70 in all eight first-round appearances at East Lake (he hasn’t been here since 2018), so the trend suggests he will shoot 69 or better. But with another baby due very soon taking some of his focus, and his FedExCup chances very slim, the concern is Day plays aggressively loose golf in the opening round chasing a 64, but as a consequence might find a 72.
24. Collin Morikawa (-1)
Bet: Top-10 Finish, inclusive of FedExCup Starting Strokes (+230)
Morikawa has the ball-striking prowess to move from his T21 starting position up and into the top 10. He sits three shots behind the top 10 to begin, but twice he’s strung three low rounds together at East Lake in the past. He’s twice shot 65 and also opened with a 66 last year. He finished sixth in the 2020 TOUR Championship. Look to him in closest-to-pin markets all week, as he ranks eighth on TOUR from 175-200 yards, 23rd from 200-225 and 12th from 225-250 – encompassing all the par 3s.
23. Adam Schenk (-1)
Bet: Top-20 Finish, inclusive of FedExCup Starting Strokes (+125)
Given he starts just one shot outside the top 20, it’s a bonus to get a plus-money option on such a deadly putter. It’s true he is a rookie at East Lake, but this brings with it a desire to see it through to the end and not go through the motions, so to speak. I’m not expecting too many heroics, but gaining one leaderboard position is certainly possible.
22. Nick Taylor (-1)
Bet Round 1 Score – Over 69.5 (-140)
Taylor’s last nine tournaments, including his epic RBC Canadian Open victory, have seen him break par just once in the opening round. His Round-1 scoring average across that spread has been 71.56.
21. Taylor Moore (-1)
Bet: 2-Ball – Round 1 vs. Nick Taylor (-130)
As mentioned above, the battle of top “Taylor” in Round 1 could come down to the fact Nick Taylor has been a very slow starter of late. Moore’s first-round scoring average is 69.83 on the season and includes a 64 last month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and a 66 two weeks ago when he was fifth in Memphis.
20. Si Woo Kim (-2)
Bet: 2-Ball – Round 1 vs. Corey Conners (-110)
Just take a peek at Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings and you’ll see Kim is 20th in Round-1 Scoring Average and has a T10 from a previous trip to East Lake, while Conners hasn’t bested 19th in three starts with a scoring average of 70.
19. Corey Conners (-2)
Bet: Top Canadian (-275)
This is certainly not a controversial take, but the reality is it’s hard to expect a lot from Conners given his ho-hum East Lake scoring average of 70. With Nick Taylor out of form, this represents a very chalky but easy play. Now, if you have love for Conners… he’s starting in T16 and is +300 for a top 10. That could be your lottery play.
18. Tony Finau (-2)
Bet: Closest to the Pin Round 1, Hole 2 vs. Sungjae Im (-105)
Tony Finau's best shots of the season
Finau will come to the 197-yard second hole knowing he’s 38th on TOUR in proximity from 175-200 yards and second on TOUR from 200-225 yards, putting this hole right in his wheelhouse. Im ranks 131st and 89th in the same yardages.
17. Sungjae Im (-2)
Bet: Top Rest-of-World Player (+300)
Im has notched back-to-back top 10s in the Playoffs, and now you can get three-to-one odds on him just staying ahead of Jason Day, Emiliano Grillo and Nick Taylor – plus also besting Tom Kim, Corey Conners and Si Woo Kim over the 72 holes. This is the same guy who stormed home into a tie for second at East Lake last year.
16. Tom Kim (-2)
Bet: Group Betting vs. Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Corey Conners and Keegan Bradley (+300)
This is Kim’s first trip to East Lake but his stellar approach game should put him in good stead for a solid debut. Three out of his last four starts were top-10 finishes and Bradley is the only player in the group starting a shot ahead. Bradley also has the added weight of pressure of the Ryder Cup selections on his mind.
15. Xander Schauffele (-3)
Bet: Low 72-Hole Score (+1100)
He’s already won at East Lake prior to the FedExCup Starting Strokes being implemented AND was low 72-hole score in 2020. Opened at +1400 in the market and already plummeting thanks to his five top fives previously at this course, along with a T7 and 67.25 scoring average. At +3500 to win it all, he’s probably the only longshot worth considering.
14. Rickie Fowler (-3)
Bet: Round 1 Score – Under 68.5 (+120)
Here’s the deal: Fowler hasn’t been to East Lake since 2019, and only once in his six trips has he opened with a 68 or better (65 in 2018). But, if you like a little risk/reward scenario, this is a much-improved Fowler. This season he sits ninth on TOUR in scoring average and 11th in birdie average. He’s also 10th in SG: Total and seventh in SG: Approach. To sweeten the pot a little more… he’s 10th on TOUR in Round-1 scoring average.
13. Keegan Bradley (-3)
Bet: Hole Score, Hole 1, Round 1 – Bogey or Worse (+250)
In 16 rounds at East Lake, Bradley has made just one birdie to go against three bogeys and a double bogey on what is now the opening hole. His overall East Lake scoring isn’t great, and now he’s got that added pressure of chasing a Ryder Cup berth. It makes me feel a nervous opening tee shot could be on the cards.
12. Russell Henley (-3)
Bet: 14th or Better (-125)
All Henley has to do to cash this bet is maintain or better where he’s starting. Given he’s on a T2-T6-T8 run at the moment – and he was T3 and 12th in his previous two East Lake appearances – I’m willing to say he can make this happen.
11. Tommy Fleetwood (-3)
Bet: Top 10 including starting strokes (+150)
Fleetwood has yet to finish in the top 10 at East Lake in three tries, but this represents his best hope given he’s starting just one shot outside the mark. He’s fifth on TOUR in SG: Total, so he has the all-around game to even make a run toward the top. At ninth in SG: Tee-to-Green, he should avoid any of the problems East Lake can deliver.
10. Matt Fitzpatrick (-4)
Bet: Over 0.5 Eagles Round 1 (+500)
Now you might have thought I’ve lost my mind, but I couldn’t help noticing that last season Fitzpatrick eagled the par-5 18th hole in two of his four rounds (and birdied it the other two times), including his opening round. Given his form last week, this struck me as an opportunity to throw out a fun betting option. But beware, there are only two par 5s on the course. He could always hole out on a par 4 or ace a par 3, though. He’s made seven eagles this season thus far.
9. Wyndham Clark (-4)
Bet: Top 10 including FedExCup Starting Strokes (+140)
Clark loves proving folks wrong, and seeing himself at plus money to maintain his top-10 position would definitely spark him on in his East Lake debut. At 14th in SG: Total, the U.S. Open champ has the skills to navigate this course, and at 13th in Scoring Average and eighth in Par-5 Scoring, he could put up a few decent numbers.
8. Brian Harman (-4)
Bet: Make a Hole-In-One (+10000)
OK… this is a lottery pick for sure. But Harman’s year has been so awesome given his Open Championship win that anything could happen! Remember, this is the man who once made two aces in one round during the 2015 FedExCup Playoffs. Harman has shot under 68.5 in just three of his eight previous East Lake rounds, but if you think this is a better version of the lefty, you can get +150 he will be under 68.5 on Thursday.
7. Patrick Cantlay (-4)
Bet: Top five including FedExCup Starting Strokes (+180)
Given this former FedExCup winner is starting just one shot out of fifth place, getting a plus-money option is nice. Cantlay was brilliant in Memphis two weeks ago before falling at the final hurdle, and he backed it up with a reasonable T15 last week. Five of his last eight rounds at East Lake have been 67 or better.
6. Max Homa (-4)
Bet: Lowest 72-Hole Score (+1800)
Going with some recency bias here after Homa produced an 8-under 62 last week in Chicago, a score he mirrored last season at East Lake on the way to a T5 finish. Homa becomes an option in the 72-hole market as, starting at 4 under, he’s forced to chase down the lead. While those above him may be more conservative, an in-form Homa can take on some pins. If those shots come off, the +1800 is juicy.
5. Lucas Glover (-5)
Bet: 12th or Worse (-120)
Lucas Glover on strategies for improving mental strength on the course
This one pains me to throw out there because Glover’s recent resurgence has been awesome to watch, but the fact remains he’s no spring chicken at 43 and has been playing a mountain of golf in tough mental and physical conditions. He’s played eight of the last nine weeks on TOUR, and in his only prior TOUR Championship appearance under the scoring strokes system (2019), he shot 10 over for the four rounds. He’s also +110 to shoot over 69.5 in the opening round.
4. Jon Rahm (-6)
Bet: Top five inclusive of FedExCup Starting Strokes (-145)
While Rahm’s Playoffs form to this point has been below average at best, you’ve got to think pride alone will keep him in the mix throughout the contest, and he can maintain his place in the top five. In fact, his recent form has allowed his odds to win it all to balloon out to a fun number (+850) if you are prepared to ignore form and go with reputation. Rahm is good enough to turn things around on a dime, and sitting four back is close enough if good enough. He has never finished worse than 15th at East Lake and was runner-up in 2021.
3. Rory McIlroy (-7)
Bet: FedExCup Winner (+350)
The one player in the field who has proven himself at East Lake three times over, McIlroy certainly has the firepower to once again chase down Scheffler. But this is arguably a stronger Scheffler than a year ago, so he’ll need to be at his best. Has won from 5-under and 4-under before and has had a shot at the title in both Playoffs events.
2. Viktor Hovland (-8)
Bet: First Round Leader (+360)
He certainly has the hot hand after his blistering 28 to close the BMW Championship, and with that in mind, there might be a little value for him to maintain the momentum and reel in Scheffler’s two-shot advantage in the opening round. Maintaining it for four rounds is another beast altogether, and there is also the fact that the player starting at 10 under has held at least a share of the first-round lead in all four versions of the starting strokes system.
1. Scottie Scheffler (-10)
Bet: FedExCup Winner (+140)
If you had given Scheffler a two-shot (minimum) head start in most of his starts this year, we’d likely be talking about one of the all-time great seasons. The two-time winner this year has been the model of consistency in his ball-striking, with only his putter letting him down. But now we are spotting him those strokes he lost on the greens… If you can’t stomach the short odds, then you could wait for live betting after the opening round where you might get slightly better numbers. But Scheffler was six ahead with a round to play last year and will be looking to avenge that defeat – and the one Hovland surprised him with last week.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.