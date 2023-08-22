DFS Dish: Tips on avoiding duplicate lineups with 30-man field at East Lake

Just because we’re saying guys outside the top four are unlikely to win, doesn’t mean players can’t get hot and move up the board rapidly. We’ve seen guys do that just about every year since 2019. As a reminder, this is another one of those limited field tournaments where duplicate lineups are easy to make, but you’ve got to try and avoid it at all costs. It’s only 30 players with six roster spots on DraftKings. The good news is that all of these players are REALLY good! That being the case, don’t be afraid to roster six REALLY good golfers, but leave some substantial salary on the table. Ownership leverage still matters in the TOUR Championship.