Betting Stat Pack: Key stats for the TOUR Championship

East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta is the final stop for the 2022-23 season on the PGA TOUR. The Donald Ross layout, which has hosted the FedExCup Playoffs finale since 2007, will serve as the backdrop for the 30 players left standing who’ll battle for the title of FedExCup champion.
Leading the field of 30 in the FedExCup Starting Strokes format for the second consecutive season will be Scottie Scheffler at 10 under. The 2022 champion, Rory McIlroy, is the only player to win twice in the FedExCup Starting Strokes era (2019) and will try to become the first player to win the FedExCup in back-to-back seasons.
East Lake will play 7,346 yards to par 70 for the seventh consecutive season. The Bermudagrass fairways and rough will provide familiar obstacles for the final 72 holes of the season. The winner will take home the top prize of $18 million, but plenty remains for the rest of the field.
Key statistics
Players listed are competing this week. Stats are from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|15
|Corey Conners
|16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|18
|Sungjae Im
|19
|Jon Rahm
|20
|Collin Morikawa
|25
|Si Woo Kim
|28
|Jason Day
Except for Conners, every player on the list above has posted a top-10 payday at East Lake. The combination of power and precision goes a long way this week. The 419 Bermuda rough, sitting at just 2.5 inches, is notorious for producing dodgy lies. Fliers, jumpers and knuckleballs are the results when missing the short grass. Judging the flight and distance to keep the ball below the hole from the fairways with more lofted clubs is one of the keys this week. The seven previous winners all have registered seventh or better in this category.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Jon Rahm
|T4
|Sungjae Im
|T6
|Collin Morikawa
|T8
|Wyndham Clark
|T10
|Jordan Spieth
|T10
|Tony Finau
|T15
|Rickie Fowler
|T15
|Tom Kim
This is one of the few categories that Scheffler doesn’t lead! The par-70 layout only presents two opportunities to rack up birdies and eagles: The sixth hole, which plays to 525 yards, and No. 18, which stretches to 590 yards. Playing half a shot under par annually, four of the last six victors have led or co-led this category. Stretching back to 2015, the winners finished ninth or better. The top four players in this category have finished first or second at this event in the last two seasons.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|Jon Rahm
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|11
|Lucas Glover
|12
|Patrick Cantlay
|T13
|Tom Kim
|16
|Corey Conners
|18
|Tony Finau
|26
|Rickie Fowler
|27
|Russell Henley
Averaging just over 5,600 square feet, the MiniVerde Ultradwarf Bermuda will provide ample targets from the Zoysia fairway lies. Navigating the 419 Bermuda rough will be a challenge but not impossible. Finding the fat part of the green and taking two putts won’t hurt. The four winners in the FedExCup Starting Strokes era (2019) have all ranked in the top five.
