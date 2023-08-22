PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Betting Stat Pack: Key stats for the TOUR Championship

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta is the final stop for the 2022-23 season on the PGA TOUR. The Donald Ross layout, which has hosted the FedExCup Playoffs finale since 2007, will serve as the backdrop for the 30 players left standing who’ll battle for the title of FedExCup champion.

    Leading the field of 30 in the FedExCup Starting Strokes format for the second consecutive season will be Scottie Scheffler at 10 under. The 2022 champion, Rory McIlroy, is the only player to win twice in the FedExCup Starting Strokes era (2019) and will try to become the first player to win the FedExCup in back-to-back seasons.

    East Lake will play 7,346 yards to par 70 for the seventh consecutive season. The Bermudagrass fairways and rough will provide familiar obstacles for the final 72 holes of the season. The winner will take home the top prize of $18 million, but plenty remains for the rest of the field.

    Key statistics

    Players listed are competing this week. Stats are from the current 2022-23 season.

    SG: Off the Tee

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    2Rory McIlroy
    5Patrick Cantlay
    15Corey Conners
    16Tyrrell Hatton
    18Sungjae Im
    19Jon Rahm
    20Collin Morikawa
    25Si Woo Kim
    28Jason Day

    Except for Conners, every player on the list above has posted a top-10 payday at East Lake. The combination of power and precision goes a long way this week. The 419 Bermuda rough, sitting at just 2.5 inches, is notorious for producing dodgy lies. Fliers, jumpers and knuckleballs are the results when missing the short grass. Judging the flight and distance to keep the ball below the hole from the fairways with more lofted clubs is one of the keys this week. The seven previous winners all have registered seventh or better in this category.

    Par-5 Scoring:

    RankPlayer
    1Patrick Cantlay
    2Scottie Scheffler
    3Jon Rahm
    T4Sungjae Im
    T6Collin Morikawa
    T8Wyndham Clark
    T10Jordan Spieth
    T10Tony Finau
    T15Rickie Fowler
    T15Tom Kim

    This is one of the few categories that Scheffler doesn’t lead! The par-70 layout only presents two opportunities to rack up birdies and eagles: The sixth hole, which plays to 525 yards, and No. 18, which stretches to 590 yards. Playing half a shot under par annually, four of the last six victors have led or co-led this category. Stretching back to 2015, the winners finished ninth or better. The top four players in this category have finished first or second at this event in the last two seasons.

    Greens in Regulation

    RankPlayer
    1Scottie Scheffler
    4Jon Rahm
    5Collin Morikawa
    11Lucas Glover
    12Patrick Cantlay
    T13Tom Kim
    16Corey Conners
    18Tony Finau
    26Rickie Fowler
    27Russell Henley

    Averaging just over 5,600 square feet, the MiniVerde Ultradwarf Bermuda will provide ample targets from the Zoysia fairway lies. Navigating the 419 Bermuda rough will be a challenge but not impossible. Finding the fat part of the green and taking two putts won’t hurt. The four winners in the FedExCup Starting Strokes era (2019) have all ranked in the top five.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

