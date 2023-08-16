Golfbet Insider: BMW Championship

The additional variable to Sean’s calculus is the fact that Glass is nipping on his heels, so playing it conservatively by drafting me serves the primary purpose, but it also opens a lane for Glass to capitalize with his deviations of Homa and Collin Morikawa. (This assumes Glass makes no changes before the opening round, of course.) Only 140 points separate the three of us, so even though I project strength in starts for all of the current top nine in the FedExCup standings, I can’t play all of them. Christian remains mathematically alive in fourth, but he needs to win both of the last two outright and get help to eliminate his current deficit of 454 points. None of his six should match any of golfers that Sean, Glass and I are rostering, but only Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are unique.