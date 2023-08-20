BMW Championship payouts and points: Viktor Hovland earns $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
My goodness!
A course record in the final round to win the BMW Championship. That’s all Viktor Hovland needed to capture victory on the North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club.
It wasn’t a prop but it was the reality of Hovland’s scintillating showcase south of Chicago. He carded a 9-under 61 that included a seven-birdie 28 on his inward side to post 17-under 263. He prevailed by two over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Hovland was available at +1600 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was fifth-shortest in the 50-man field. It also was respectful in the context of the fact that his only top 10 in a 10 prior starts across four Playoffs was a T5 in the 2021 TOUR Championship. However, he arrived at East Lake Golf that week as the 13-seed, so he opened at 3-under using FedExCup Starting Strokes. This year, after collecting 2,000 FedExCup points, he’ll touch down in Atlanta slotted second and will open at 8-under. His bank account also will reflect the addition of $3.6 million.
To the surprise of no one, Scheffler shared lowest odds to win the BMW Championship with Rory McIlroy. Both were +700. McIlroy finished alone in fourth but five strokes back of the champ.
Fitzpatrick didn’t pay off his investors’ faith but he still gave them a thrill ride as he was +5000. The long odds were in part reflective of inconsistent and uninspiring form for two months.
Patrick Cantlay (T15) and Jon Rahm (T31) each were +1000 to win, good for T3-shortest. Rahm was the first winner of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in 2020.
In his bid for three consecutive victories, Lucas Glover (+3300) settled for a three-way T22.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Viktor Hovland (+1600)
|263/ -17
|2000.000
|$3,600,000.00
|T2
|Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)
|265/ -15
|980.000
|$1,760,000.00
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler (+700)
|265/ -15
|980.000
|$1,760,000.00
|4
|Rory McIlroy (+700)
|268/ -12
|540.000
|$990,000.00
|T5
|Brian Harman (+4500)
|269/ -11
|420.000
|$790,000.00
|T5
|Max Homa (+2200)
|269/ -11
|420.000
|$790,000.00
|7
|Sungjae Im (+3300)
|270/ -10
|360.000
|$695,000.00
|T8
|Russell Henley (+3300)
|271/ -9
|330.000
|$620,000.00
|T8
|Xander Schauffele (+1800)
|271/ -9
|330.000
|$620,000.00
|T10
|Corey Conners (+4000)
|273/ -7
|261.600
|$480,600.00
|T10
|Harris English (+9000)
|273/ -7
|261.600
|$480,600.00
|T10
|Tom Kim (+3300)
|273/ -7
|261.600
|$480,600.00
|T10
|Denny McCarthy (+10000)
|273/ -7
|261.600
|$480,600.00
|T10
|Andrew Putnam (+10000)
|273/ -7
|261.600
|$480,600.00
|T15
|Sam Burns (+4500)
|274/ -6
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|T15
|Patrick Cantlay (+1000)
|274/ -6
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|T15
|Wyndham Clark (+4500)
|274/ -6
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|T15
|Adam Svensson (+1000)
|274/ -6
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|T15
|Sahith Theegala (+8000)
|274/ -6
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|T15
|Cameron Young (+4000)
|274/ -6
|200.000
|$332,000.00
|21
|Tom Hoge (+17500)
|275/ -5
|172.000
|$262,000.00
|T22
|Lucas Glover (+3300)
|276/ -4
|156.000
|$229,000.00
|T22
|J.T. Poston (+6600)
|276/ -4
|156.000
|$229,000.00
|T22
|Justin Rose (+5000)
|276/ -4
|156.000
|$229,000.00
|T25
|Eric Cole (+10000)
|277/ -3
|133.000
|$179,750.00
|T25
|Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)
|277/ -3
|133.000
|$179,750.00
|T25
|Rickie Fowler (+3500)
|277/ -3
|133.000
|$179,750.00
|T25
|Collin Morikawa (+2200)
|277/ -3
|133.000
|$179,750.00
|T29
|Keegan Bradley (+6600)
|278/ -2
|115.000
|$156,500.00
|T29
|Chris Kirk (+10000)
|278/ -2
|115.000
|$156,500.00
|T31
|Emiliano Grillo (+6600)
|280/ E
|100.000
|$139,000.00
|T31
|Si Woo Kim (+5500)
|280/ E
|100.000
|$139,000.00
|T31
|Jon Rahm (+1000)
|280/ E
|100.000
|$139,000.00
|T34
|Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)
|281/ 1
|84.000
|$122,000.00
|T34
|Adam Schenk (+10000)
|281/ 1
|84.000
|$122,000.00
|T34
|Jordan Spieth (+2200)
|281/ 1
|84.000
|$122,000.00
|T37
|Tony Finau (+4000)
|282/ 2
|72.000
|$108,000.00
|T37
|Patrick Rodgers (+15000)
|282/ 2
|72.000
|$108,000.00
|T37
|Sepp Straka (+6600)
|282/ 2
|72.000
|$108,000.00
|40
|Cam Davis (+5500)
|283/ 3
|64.000
|$100,000.00
|T41
|Kurt Kitayama (+15000)
|284/ 4
|58.000
|$94,000.00
|T41
|Brendon Todd (+8000)
|284/ 4
|58.000
|$94,000.00
|43
|Byeong Hun An (+5500)
|285/ 5
|52.000
|$88,000.00
|44
|Adam Hadwin (+8000)
|286/ 6
|48.000
|$84,000.00
|T45
|Jason Day (+5000)
|287/ 7
|43.000
|$78,000.00
|T45
|Lee Hodges (+9000)
|287/ 7
|43.000
|$78,000.00
|47
|Nick Taylor (+12500)
|290/ 10
|40.000
|$72,000.00
|48
|Seamus Power (+15000)
|294/ 14
|38.000
|$70,000.00
|49
|Taylor Moore (+6000)
|298/ 18
|36.000
|$68,000.00
|W/D
|Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)
|-
|-
|-
