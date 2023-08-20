PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

BMW Championship payouts and points: Viktor Hovland earns $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

BMW Championship payouts and points: Viktor Hovland earns $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points
    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    My goodness!

    A course record in the final round to win the BMW Championship. That’s all Viktor Hovland needed to capture victory on the North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club.

    It wasn’t a prop but it was the reality of Hovland’s scintillating showcase south of Chicago. He carded a 9-under 61 that included a seven-birdie 28 on his inward side to post 17-under 263. He prevailed by two over Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

    Hovland was available at +1600 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was fifth-shortest in the 50-man field. It also was respectful in the context of the fact that his only top 10 in a 10 prior starts across four Playoffs was a T5 in the 2021 TOUR Championship. However, he arrived at East Lake Golf that week as the 13-seed, so he opened at 3-under using FedExCup Starting Strokes. This year, after collecting 2,000 FedExCup points, he’ll touch down in Atlanta slotted second and will open at 8-under. His bank account also will reflect the addition of $3.6 million.

    To the surprise of no one, Scheffler shared lowest odds to win the BMW Championship with Rory McIlroy. Both were +700. McIlroy finished alone in fourth but five strokes back of the champ.

    Fitzpatrick didn’t pay off his investors’ faith but he still gave them a thrill ride as he was +5000. The long odds were in part reflective of inconsistent and uninspiring form for two months.

    Patrick Cantlay (T15) and Jon Rahm (T31) each were +1000 to win, good for T3-shortest. Rahm was the first winner of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in 2020.

    In his bid for three consecutive victories, Lucas Glover (+3300) settled for a three-way T22.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Viktor Hovland (+1600)263/ -172000.000$3,600,000.00
    T2Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000)265/ -15980.000$1,760,000.00
    T2Scottie Scheffler (+700)265/ -15980.000$1,760,000.00
    4Rory McIlroy (+700)268/ -12540.000$990,000.00
    T5Brian Harman (+4500)269/ -11420.000$790,000.00
    T5Max Homa (+2200)269/ -11420.000$790,000.00
    7Sungjae Im (+3300)270/ -10360.000$695,000.00
    T8Russell Henley (+3300)271/ -9330.000$620,000.00
    T8Xander Schauffele (+1800)271/ -9330.000$620,000.00
    T10Corey Conners (+4000)273/ -7261.600$480,600.00
    T10Harris English (+9000)273/ -7261.600$480,600.00
    T10Tom Kim (+3300)273/ -7261.600$480,600.00
    T10Denny McCarthy (+10000)273/ -7261.600$480,600.00
    T10Andrew Putnam (+10000)273/ -7261.600$480,600.00
    T15Sam Burns (+4500)274/ -6200.000$332,000.00
    T15Patrick Cantlay (+1000)274/ -6200.000$332,000.00
    T15Wyndham Clark (+4500)274/ -6200.000$332,000.00
    T15Adam Svensson (+1000)274/ -6200.000$332,000.00
    T15Sahith Theegala (+8000)274/ -6200.000$332,000.00
    T15Cameron Young (+4000)274/ -6200.000$332,000.00
    21Tom Hoge (+17500)275/ -5172.000$262,000.00
    T22Lucas Glover (+3300)276/ -4156.000$229,000.00
    T22J.T. Poston (+6600)276/ -4156.000$229,000.00
    T22Justin Rose (+5000)276/ -4156.000$229,000.00
    T25Eric Cole (+10000)277/ -3133.000$179,750.00
    T25Tommy Fleetwood (+2200)277/ -3133.000$179,750.00
    T25Rickie Fowler (+3500)277/ -3133.000$179,750.00
    T25Collin Morikawa (+2200)277/ -3133.000$179,750.00
    T29Keegan Bradley (+6600)278/ -2115.000$156,500.00
    T29Chris Kirk (+10000)278/ -2115.000$156,500.00
    T31Emiliano Grillo (+6600)280/ E100.000$139,000.00
    T31Si Woo Kim (+5500)280/ E100.000$139,000.00
    T31Jon Rahm (+1000)280/ E100.000$139,000.00
    T34Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)281/ 184.000$122,000.00
    T34Adam Schenk (+10000)281/ 184.000$122,000.00
    T34Jordan Spieth (+2200)281/ 184.000$122,000.00
    T37Tony Finau (+4000)282/ 272.000$108,000.00
    T37Patrick Rodgers (+15000)282/ 272.000$108,000.00
    T37Sepp Straka (+6600)282/ 272.000$108,000.00
    40Cam Davis (+5500)283/ 364.000$100,000.00
    T41Kurt Kitayama (+15000)284/ 458.000$94,000.00
    T41Brendon Todd (+8000)284/ 458.000$94,000.00
    43Byeong Hun An (+5500)285/ 552.000$88,000.00
    44Adam Hadwin (+8000)286/ 648.000$84,000.00
    T45Jason Day (+5000)287/ 743.000$78,000.00
    T45Lee Hodges (+9000)287/ 743.000$78,000.00
    47Nick Taylor (+12500)290/ 1040.000$72,000.00
    48Seamus Power (+15000)294/ 1438.000$70,000.00
    49Taylor Moore (+6000)298/ 1836.000$68,000.00
    W/DHideki Matsuyama (+3300)---

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.