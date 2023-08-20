BMW Championship payouts and points: Viktor Hovland earns $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points

Hovland was available at +1600 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was fifth-shortest in the 50-man field. It also was respectful in the context of the fact that his only top 10 in a 10 prior starts across four Playoffs was a T5 in the 2021 TOUR Championship. However, he arrived at East Lake Golf that week as the 13-seed, so he opened at 3-under using FedExCup Starting Strokes . This year, after collecting 2,000 FedExCup points, he’ll touch down in Atlanta slotted second and will open at 8-under. His bank account also will reflect the addition of $3.6 million.