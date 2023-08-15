Sleeper Picks: Who could come from behind at the BMW Championship

Sahith Theegala (+160 = Top 20) … At 31st in the FedExCup, he’s the closest wannabe tapping on the glass for entry into next week’s TOUR Championship, so he’s an easy call among the 20 candidates for Sleepers. Even better, he’s fresh off a T13 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship where he overcame lousy-to-average ball-striking with a sharp short game and putter. It also was his third top-15 finish in four starts in the Playoffs, so the 25-year-old is quite comfortable in the series. In the three previous editions of the Playoffs when points were quadrupled (2019, 2021, 2022), all top-eight finishes were rewarded with trips to East Lake Golf Club and nine golfers from outside the top 30 upon arrival to the penultimate leg crashed in, including at least two in each. Of the nine bounces from inside the top 30, the best finish was J.J. Spaun’s T23 as the 30th seed in 2022.