Midway Musings: What we know (and what we don’t) with Max Homa at the helm of the BMW Championship

The 50-man field that first took to a rain-soaked North Course at Olympia Fields Country Club is down to 49 after the withdrawal of Hideki Matsuyama. The size of the top-30 bubble, encompassing the players who have a nerve-wracking weekend ahead to determine their TOUR Championship fate, has contracted as scores have begun to roll in. Eighteen shots separate top from bottom, with most of the field either digging in for a run at the trophy or coming to terms that their 2022-23 season is about to come to an end in the Windy City.