The Open winner will embrace the quirks better than most

I’ve spelled out in greater detail why I am a Rory believer again here . But in a nutshell, if not now, then when!? McIlroy knows the course, he’s coming off not just a win, but a win with two incredible closing birdies, and he’s feeling like his old confident self again. My only concern are the short odds. If they bother you consider a play on first round leader, like he was in 2014, at +1800 or top five after the opening round at +400. That way, if he plays well, you might get an early return, but if he has one of his notorious major slower starts, but is still within striking range, you might get the chance at a higher outright number.