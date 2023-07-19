Five prop bets you may have missed for The Open

“I would argue The Open is my weakest major, to be honest, so my expectations have probably got to match my results previous,” he said earlier this week. “My best finish might be like a tied 18th or something. I've got to be realistic about where I am, where my game is. No, it's not obviously where I would like it to be. I think everyone would be like to be playing golf like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler right now, but that's pretty rare for the rest of us.