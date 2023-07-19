Five prop bets you may have missed for The Open
6 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
With the last major championship of the year about to begin, the usual multitude of markets has popped up for the 151st Open from Royal Liverpool.
We know you can bet on your outright favorites. Most people are also aware you can bet on top 5, 10, 20, 30 or 40 places. There’s also First Round Leader. But this barely scratches the surface.
You can bet on a hole-in-one. You have matchups and group betting. Top nationalities. You can even bet on a specific player’s score on every hole!
But before you head too far down the rabbit hole, I’ve decided to get you started. Here’s a sample of five bet types you may have missed before play gets underway at Hoylake.
3-BALLS
One of the beautiful complexities of the Open Championship is that all groups in the opening two rounds go off the first tee starting at 6:35 a.m. local time and culminating with the final 3-Ball heading out at 4:16 p.m. local time.
And you can bet on the winner of all of these – a prospect made easier thanks to Golfbet’s cool new player comparison tool. Let’s take the featured group of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose as our example.
BetMGM has McIlroy, the 2014 champion at Hoylake who also won last week at the Genesis Scottish Open, as the +120 favorite against Rahm at +150 and Rose the outsider at +320.
You can see how each player ranks in the key Strokes Gained statistics against the others this PGA TOUR season. In this case, McIlroy is ahead in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Around the Green with Rahm ahead in SG: Approach, SG: Putting and SG: Total.
You can compare the players even more in depth should you choose inside each category. For example, while I believe McIlroy is a rightful favorite to win the tournament, there might be some value in Rahm to best him in the opening round.
Rahm is ahead of McIlroy in Par 3, Par 4 and Par 5 Scoring Average as well as birdie average – so if you think the Spanish star could float under the radar and get a fast start, the numbers support you.
WINNER WITHOUT
The big three in golf at the moment are clearly McIlroy, Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. They sit up atop the betting boards for a reason. The lure of picking an underdog at big odds could be undercut by the knowledge that big names like McIlroy in 2014 and Tiger Woods in 2006 were the previous winners at Royal Liverpool. Cream has risen the last two instances at Hoylake.
So why not just eliminate the big three from the market! At BetMGM you can pick the winner without Scheffler, Rahm, or McIlroy.
Defending champion Cameron Smith at +1200 leads this market, but I believe this is a great spot to look to those players who haven’t won a major yet but are threatening to do so.
England’s Tommy Fleetwood (+1800) and Tyrrell Hatton (+2000) pop here, as does PGA Championship runner-up Viktor Hovland (+1600). Rickie Fowler (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+2000) are also interesting options for American fans.
MAKE / MISS CUT
The 36-hole cut at The Open will be the low 70 and ties from the 156 entrants – up from the regular PGA TOUR mark of top 65 and ties.
The best players in the world have landed at the home of the Beatles to compete but without fail every major championship sees some top-level players fail to bring their best… and they’ll get sent packing early to check out the local pubs and Beatles tribute bands.
I expect the top three of Rahm, McIlroy and Scheffler will make the weekend but if you think they could fail the odds sit at +450 for Rahm and +550 for the others!
One name that jumps out here is Matt Fitzpatrick at +220 to miss the cut.
What makes me think a local British hero – who is a proven major winner – might miss the cut? The man himself! Let’s let Fitzpatrick take it from here.
“I would argue The Open is my weakest major, to be honest, so my expectations have probably got to match my results previous,” he said earlier this week. “My best finish might be like a tied 18th or something. I've got to be realistic about where I am, where my game is. No, it's not obviously where I would like it to be. I think everyone would be like to be playing golf like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler right now, but that's pretty rare for the rest of us.
“I think for me, a good finish, all jokes aside, would be kind of top 30 this week. I really do. I've not played well in Opens previous, and I wouldn't say I'm in the best form either, so I've got to be realistic about where I am.”
TOP DEBUTANT
Much like last month’s U.S. Open, the Open Championship always brings debutants thanks to qualifying sites around the world.
There are some incredible ‘names’ playing their first Open Championship, from Taichi Kho to Hurly Long to Ockie Strydom and Gunner Wiebe. Maybe you prefer Tiger Christensen or Taiga Semikawa!
Each has a story to tell from their golf journey and it can be fun to ride the wave with them.
But up at the pointy end of the odds you see favorite Denny McCarthy at +550 ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard at +1000.
I’m going to throw out a +1600 option in Yannik Paul. The German has five top-10s on the DP World Tour this season, two of which were runner-ups. And he’s on the periphery of European Ryder Cup selection.
TOURNAMENT WINNING SCORE
Unlike its U.S. counterpart, The Open doesn’t always find itself close to par when it comes to its winners.
But just how far under will the eventual champion be at Royal Liverpool?
DraftKings has the line set at 268.5 for the par-71 layout, with the Over at -120 and the Under at +100. In other words, 15 under or worse is -120 and 16 under or better is a +100 option.
Can the winner average better than 4-under 67 a round? The course previously played as a par 72, but tweaks since last time have changed the configuration. There are three par-5s and four par-3s to contend with.
Rain and wind are expected for most of the week, but will a softer course be more scorable than the dry and dusty options of the two previous Opens at the venue? McIlroy was 17 under in 2014, when the course softened throughout the week, while Tiger Woods was 18 under in 2006. Last year Cameron Smith set a scoring record, shooting 20 under at St. Andrews.
So why not take a swing at the underdog in the market? These are the best of the best, after all!
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.