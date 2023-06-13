DFS Dish: What we know (and what we don’t) for building lineups at LACC

One of our favorite values on the DraftKings board this week is Russell Henley. At just $7,100, he makes for a worthy play regardless of skillset stacking. However, if LACC turns out to be a course where you MUST find the fairway at all costs, then Henley is a steal of a deal. He’s one of the most accurate players off the tee in this field. Over the last 24 rounds, Henley’s in the top 30 in this field in SG: Approach, SG: Around the Green, and Bogey Avoidance. Doesn’t that sound like a recipe for success in majors?