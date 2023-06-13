Jason Day switches to Tiger Woods-designed irons for U.S. Open
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Jason Day is switching to a new set of TaylorMade P7TW blade irons, co-designed by Tiger Woods and released to the public in 2019, for this week’s U.S. Open.
“They’re literally two days old,” Day said Tuesday at Los Angeles Country Club.
Day won last month’s AT&T Byron Nelson using TaylorMade P7MC irons, but after a testing session at home in Ohio shortly before making the trip to LACC, he saw good reason to switch.
“It’s not like I wasn’t happy with the (TaylorMade P7MC) irons; I obviously just won with them, but I noticed they were coming out a bit low, and the spin was low,” Day said. “The P7TWs spin more.”
Woods prefers his irons to have longer blade lengths, thin toplines, and maximum workability for greater control. As such, the P7TWs offer some players more spin than the P7MC irons, which are tour-cavity designs that use a touch of perimeter weighting for added forgiveness.
Keeping things consistent with his old set, though, Day is continuing to use the same KBS Tour C-Taper 125+ shafts in the new irons. He’s simply changing for more spin, height and control.
For most of this week’s field, LACC poses a new test. Day will attack it with some new tools.