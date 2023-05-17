Golfbet Insider: PGA Championship

Cameron Young (+120 = Top 20) … The fact that he’s still a non-winner on the PGA TOUR doesn’t help his value – he’s +550 in the outright market; Tommy Fleetwood is second-shortest among non-winners at +800 – but it’s entirely explainable given how comfortable he’s been on the biggest stages. There are any number of metrics to corroborate it, too, but only results can help measure the temperature of the ice water beneath the skin. Still, getting plus value for this finish is outstanding on a course that rewards his strengths, so take it. If there’s anything cryptic about him this week, it’s why he shed the beard in advance of a weather forecast for which it’d come in handy.