Sleeper Picks: PGA Championship

Lucas Herbert (+200 = Top 40) … Sungjae Im has received quite a bit of attention in the last couple of days, and rightfully so. After a T8 at Quail Hollow, Im jetted to his native South Korean and promptly won an event on Sunday. Now he’s back in the U.S. for the major. Herbert did the same thing, minus the part of the flip trip immediately after victory abroad. He finished T63 at Harbour Town, and then prevailed in the co-sanctioned ISPS HANDA – CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan. (They are the latest examples that transpacific travel in the shortest allotment of time can be overcome.) The 27-year-old Aussie has rested since. He’s among the cozy club of talents who trade many short or forgettable weeks with seriously impressive results, so he’s more than comfortable riding roller coasters. He also rose for a pair of top-15 finishes in the 2022 majors, including the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.