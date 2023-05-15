From 250/1 to PGA champion: Looking back at the odds for Justin Thomas' seven-stroke comeback

Editor’s Note: This article originally ran on May 24, 2022 in the wake of Justin Thomas’ surprising rally to win his second PGA Championship. As Thomas gets set to defend that title this week, we take a look back at how the leaderboard – and betting odds – shifted dramatically during the final round at Southern Hills. Thomas is listed at +2200 at BetMGM Sportsbook to retain the Wanamaker Trophy this week as the scene shifts to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY.