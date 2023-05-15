Power Rankings: PGA Championship

As of Monday, 33 who competed in the 2013 PGA are ready for their return this week, but Oak Hill presents considerably different since the last time they vied for the Wanamaker Trophy. Like so many golf courses, championship-caliber and otherwise, Oak Hill is among the throng to have undergone what’s been a trend of the 21st century – widespread removal of trees. It was a big part of a big year-long project launched in 2019 and headed by architect Andrew Green. The plan restored Ross’ vision of the land he had when he built the course almost 100 years ago, but the coequal objective was to improve the sustainability of the grass previously shadowed. Done and done.