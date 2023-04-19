Golfbet Insider: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
4 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Yes, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is an official PGA TOUR event awarding FedExCup points, and yes, I gave it the customary treatment in the Power Rankings and Sleepers, but no, the tournament does not contribute to PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. So, if you’re reading this for that reason, thank you, but you have the week off.
This is the sixth consecutive edition of the tournament as a team competition, and it’s just easier to omit it for fantasy. Besides, a midseason break isn’t such a bad thing in our hobby. Rest, recharge and return. Also, Starring and Tap-Ins will do the same in the interim.
Six tournaments remain in Segment 3, including the PGA Championship. While you’ll be motivated to reserve starts for the biggest names for the major, keep in mind that the Wells Fargo Championship and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday are designated events and contested on the familiar stages of Quail Hollow Club and Muirfield Village, respectively. Ration accordingly.
Next week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta promises that Jon Rahm will return to defend his title. It’s the first of 11 remaining opens that will max out on playing time for membership through the Wyndham Championship, so full-season owners of Korn Ferry Tour graduates and guys on conditional status also will benefit.
If you’ve missed it, it’s a good week to share that my Rookie Ranking has been available only on my Twitter. Every edition links to a thread that extends to the beginning of the season, so you can review each as you wish.
The same thing goes for the separate thread of notable non-members. In that you’ll find guys like Akshay Bhatia, Nicolai Højgaard and Ryan Gerard, each of whom have achieved and accepted Special Temporary Membership. All three are in play at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. For Bhatia specifically, it’ll be his ninth start, so if he doesn’t win (with his partner and rookie, Harry Hall), he will become a rookie officially when he strikes the first ball of his 10th start. When it happens, he’ll be added to the Rookie Ranking.
POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD
Ryan Palmer & Scott Piercy (+400 = Top 10) … Aside from the defending champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, this is the only collaboration among former winners of the team format in the field. The thing is, they didn’t prevail with each other. Piercy won with Billy Horschel (now teamed with Sam Burns) in 2018, while Palmer took the title with Jon Rahm (idle) in 2019. And that’s not all. Piercy and Palmer are a combined 7-for-9 with four top 10s in this format. Best of all, while they know how to get over on TPC Louisiana, they’ll be able to rely on and feed off each other. When you consider that they are but a combined 16-for-31 and without a top-15 finish this season, that can’t be a bad thing. Piercy has recorded all of the top 30s among them, and he’s done that just three times. Wild, indeed.
Odds were sourced on Wednesday, April 19, at 2:00 a.m. ET. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
RETURNING TO COMPETITION
Dylan Frittelli … After opening with a 9-over 80 at Harbour Town, he walked off the course at the turn in R2. He was 11-over in the round at the time. An explanation wasn’t released, which is a shame because it’s the latest in a string of shortfalls for the amiable South African. He’s 120th in the FedExCup and not yet fully exempt for 2024, so his back is inching closer to the wall. He’s 0-for-2 at TPC Louisiana (2019, 2021). This year, he’s paired with PGA TOUR rookie Matti Schmid, himself stuck in a 2-for-7 slump without a top 30.
NOTABLE WDs
None
RECAP – RBC Heritage
POWER RANKINGS
Power Ranking Golfer = Result
1 Patrick Cantlay = 3rd
2 Cameron Young = T51
3 Collin Morikawa = T31
4 Scottie Scheffler = T11
5 Matt Fitzpatrick = Win
6 Viktor Hovland = T59
7 Sungjae Im = T7
8 Jordan Spieth = P2
9 Matt Kuchar = T19
10 Russell Henley = T19
11 J.T. Poston = MC
12 Shane Lowry = T67
13 Sam Burns = T15
14 Jon Rahm = T15
15 Corey Conners = T31
* - For the recommendations below, an asterisk represents a bet that won.
SLEEPERS
Golfer (recommended bet, if applicable) = Result
*Hayden Buckley (+650 = Top 20) = T5
Tyler Duncan (+450 = Top 20) = MC
Maverick McNealy (+333 = Top 20) = MC
Doug Ghim = T54
Ben Griffin = T31
GOLFBET INSIDER
Golfer (recommended bet) = Result
Wild Card: Justin Thomas (+250 = Top 10) = T25
*Also Starring: Xander Schauffele (+120 = Top 20) = 4th
*Also Starring: Tony Finau (-225 = Top 40) = T31
Also Starring: Max Homa (+125 = Top 20) = MC
Also Starring: Webb Simpson (+120 = Top 40) = MC
*Tap-In: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+138 = Top South African) = T19
*Tap-In: Wyndham Clark (+125 = Top 40) = T29
*Tap-In: Cam Davis (+350 = Top Australasian) = T7
Tap-In: Thomas Detry (+160 = Top 40) = MC
Tap-In: Luke Donald (+275 = Top 40) = T67
*Tap-In: Brian Harman (+120 = Top 40) = T7
*Tap-In: Tyrrell Hatton (-150 = Top 40) = T19
Tap-In: Tom Kim (-175 = Top 40) = MC
Tap-In: Chris Kirk (-110 = Top 40) = T41
Tap-In: K.H. Lee (+125 = Top 40) = T41
*Tap-In: Denny McCarthy (+138 = Top 40) = T25
Tap-In: Keith Mitchell (+120 = Top 40) = MC
*Tap-In: Justin Rose (-125 = Top 40) = T25
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.