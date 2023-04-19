Golfbet Insider: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Ryan Palmer & Scott Piercy (+400 = Top 10) … Aside from the defending champions, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, this is the only collaboration among former winners of the team format in the field. The thing is, they didn’t prevail with each other. Piercy won with Billy Horschel (now teamed with Sam Burns) in 2018, while Palmer took the title with Jon Rahm (idle) in 2019. And that’s not all. Piercy and Palmer are a combined 7-for-9 with four top 10s in this format. Best of all, while they know how to get over on TPC Louisiana, they’ll be able to rely on and feed off each other. When you consider that they are but a combined 16-for-31 and without a top-15 finish this season, that can’t be a bad thing. Piercy has recorded all of the top 30s among them, and he’s done that just three times. Wild, indeed.