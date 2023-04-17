Defending champs Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele return as red-hot favorites at the Zurich Classic

Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+350) return as clear favorites as they look to become the first pair to defend the title since the event moved to team format in 2017. Last year's triumph was punctuated by setting the tournament scoring record (29 under) which included the course record 59 in the first Fourballs session. Both players were in the fight until the final shots last week at Harbour Town. Cantlay secured his fourth top-10 payday in his last six on TOUR with solo third. Schauffele made it three consecutive events inside the top 10 with solo fourth. No voodoo to report here, just Cajun hot!