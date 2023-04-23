Zurich Classic of New Orleans payouts and points: Nick Hardy and Davis Riley earn $1.24 million and 400 FedExCup points
1 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Chalk one up for partners who play the same kind of golf at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
In my Sleepers on the Tuesday prior to the tournament, I referenced how “freakishly similar” Davis Riley and Nick Hardy measure across the board. Lo and behold, they prevailed by two strokes in the team competition. It’s the first PGA TOUR victory for both. Each is in his second season as a TOUR member.
The duo scored 64 and 63 in Four-ball in the first and third rounds, respectively, and 66 and 65 in Foursomes in the second and final rounds en route to a tournament-record 30-under 258. This was the sixth edition of the competition in its current format.
Although they were non-winners at TPC Louisiana, Riley and Hardy were tied for the 10th-lowest odds to win at BetMGM. On the eve of the opening round, they were available at +3300. That was the same value for the runners-up, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin. The Canadians scored on a power play of a closing 9-under 63 that equaled the tournament record in Foursomes.
Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler also were in pursuit of their breakthrough victories on TOUR. The team held a one-stroke lead after the second and third rounds but settled for solo third another stroke adrift. They were on the board at a respectable +2500 to win.
The defending champions, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, were a ridiculously protective +300 to win, but they settled for a share of fourth place, four shots back of the champions.
The team of Collin Morikawa and Max Homa was the second-shortest to win at +750. They missed the 36-hole cut by two shots. Of the 19 teams shorter than +5000, they were the only not to cash.
NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|TEAM (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Davis Riley/Nick Hardy (+3300)
|258/ -30
|400.000 (each)
|$1,242,700.00
|2
|Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+3300)
|260/ -28
|162.500 (each)
|$507,400.00
|3
|Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler (+2500)
|261/ -27
|105.000 (each)
|$332,175.00
|T4
|Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (+300)
|262/ -26
|82.500 (each)
|$276,225.00
|T4
|Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith (+3300)
|262/ -26
|82.500 (each)
|$276,225.00
|6
|Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell (+1100)
|263/ -25
|67.500 (each)
|$208,550.00
|T7
|Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (+1400)
|265/ -23
|56.250 (each)
|$163,400.00
|T7
|Sean O'Hair/Brandon Matthews (+15000)
|265/ -23
|56.250 (each)
|$163,400.00
|T9
|Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer (+25000)
|266/ -22
|48.000 (each)
|$126,850.00
|T9
|Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman (+12500)
|266/ -22
|48.000 (each)
|$126,850.00
|T11
|Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy (+4000)
|267/ -21
|40.000 (each)
|$93,632.50
|T11
|Sam Burns/Billy Horschel (+1200)
|267/ -21
|40.000 (each)
|$93,632.50
|T13
|David Lipsky/Aaron Rai (+4000)
|268/ -20
|27.375 (each)
|$57,777.67
|T13
|Thomas Detry/Victor Perez (+4000)
|268/ -20
|27.375 | n/a (non-member)
|$57,777.66
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith/Michael Gligic (+12500)
|268/ -20
|27.375 (each)
|$57,777.66
|T13
|Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim (+4500)
|268/ -20
|27.375 (each)
|$57,777.66
|T13
|Robert Streb/Troy Merritt (+20000)
|268/ -20
|27.375 (each)
|$57,777.66
|T13
|Harris English/Tom Hoge (+3500)
|268/ -20
|27.375 (each)
|$57,777.66
|T19
|Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman (+20000)
|269/ -19
|15.500 (each)
|$36,120.00
|T19
|Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh (+15000)
|269/ -19
|15.500 (each)
|$36,120.00
|T19
|Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery (+2200)
|269/ -19
|15.500 (each)
|$36,120.00
|T19
|Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (+4000)
|269/ -19
|15.500 | n/a (non-member)
|$36,120.00
|T23
|Luke List/Henrik Norlander (+8000)
|270/ -18
|9.750 (each)
|$24,596.00
|T23
|Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari (+15000)
|270/ -18
|9.750 | n/a (non-member)
|$24,596.00
|T23
|Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh (+2200)
|270/ -18
|9.750 (each)
|$24,596.00
|T26
|Sam Ryder/Doc Redman (+5000)
|271/ -17
|5.950 (each)
|$19,622.34
|T26
|Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett (+6600)
|271/ -17
|5.950 (each)
|$19,622.34
|T26
|Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid (+20000)
|271/ -17
|5.950 (each)
|$19,622.33
|T26
|Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire (+5000)
|271/ -17
|5.950 (each)
|$19,622.33
|T26
|J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley (+3000)
|271/ -17
|5.950 (each)
|$19,622.33
|T26
|Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue (+8000)
|271/ -17
|5.950 (each)
|$19,622.33
|32
|Nicolai Højgaard/Thorbjørn Olesen (+4000)
|272/ -16
|n/a (non-members)
|$18,318.00
|33
|Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray (+50000)
|274/ -14
|3.900 (each)
|$17,974.00
|34
|Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda (+8000)
|275/ -13
|3.500 (each)
|$17,630.00
|35
|Fabián Gómez/Augusto Núñez (+20000)
|276/ -12
|3.100 (each)
|$17,286.00
