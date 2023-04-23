PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zurich Classic of New Orleans payouts and points: Nick Hardy and Davis Riley earn $1.24 million and 400 FedExCup points

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Chalk one up for partners who play the same kind of golf at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

    In my Sleepers on the Tuesday prior to the tournament, I referenced how “freakishly similar” Davis Riley and Nick Hardy measure across the board. Lo and behold, they prevailed by two strokes in the team competition. It’s the first PGA TOUR victory for both. Each is in his second season as a TOUR member.


    The duo scored 64 and 63 in Four-ball in the first and third rounds, respectively, and 66 and 65 in Foursomes in the second and final rounds en route to a tournament-record 30-under 258. This was the sixth edition of the competition in its current format.

    Although they were non-winners at TPC Louisiana, Riley and Hardy were tied for the 10th-lowest odds to win at BetMGM. On the eve of the opening round, they were available at +3300. That was the same value for the runners-up, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin. The Canadians scored on a power play of a closing 9-under 63 that equaled the tournament record in Foursomes.

    Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler also were in pursuit of their breakthrough victories on TOUR. The team held a one-stroke lead after the second and third rounds but settled for solo third another stroke adrift. They were on the board at a respectable +2500 to win.

    The defending champions, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, were a ridiculously protective +300 to win, but they settled for a share of fourth place, four shots back of the champions.

    The team of Collin Morikawa and Max Homa was the second-shortest to win at +750. They missed the 36-hole cut by two shots. Of the 19 teams shorter than +5000, they were the only not to cash.

    NOTE: Payouts and Points includes pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONTEAM (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Davis Riley/Nick Hardy (+3300)258/ -30400.000 (each)$1,242,700.00
    2Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (+3300)260/ -28162.500 (each)$507,400.00
    3Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler (+2500)261/ -27105.000 (each)$332,175.00
    T4Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (+300)262/ -2682.500 (each)$276,225.00
    T4Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith (+3300)262/ -2682.500 (each)$276,225.00
    6Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell (+1100)263/ -2567.500 (each)$208,550.00
    T7Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (+1400)265/ -2356.250 (each)$163,400.00
    T7Sean O'Hair/Brandon Matthews (+15000)265/ -2356.250 (each)$163,400.00
    T9Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer (+25000)266/ -2248.000 (each)$126,850.00
    T9Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman (+12500)266/ -2248.000 (each)$126,850.00
    T11Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy (+4000)267/ -2140.000 (each)$93,632.50
    T11Sam Burns/Billy Horschel (+1200)267/ -2140.000 (each)$93,632.50
    T13David Lipsky/Aaron Rai (+4000)268/ -2027.375 (each)$57,777.67
    T13Thomas Detry/Victor Perez (+4000)268/ -2027.375 | n/a (non-member)$57,777.66
    T13Taylor Pendrith/Michael Gligic (+12500)268/ -2027.375 (each)$57,777.66
    T13Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim (+4500)268/ -2027.375 (each)$57,777.66
    T13Robert Streb/Troy Merritt (+20000)268/ -2027.375 (each)$57,777.66
    T13Harris English/Tom Hoge (+3500)268/ -2027.375 (each)$57,777.66
    T19Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman (+20000)269/ -1915.500 (each)$36,120.00
    T19Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh (+15000)269/ -1915.500 (each)$36,120.00
    T19Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery (+2200)269/ -1915.500 (each)$36,120.00
    T19Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick (+4000)269/ -1915.500 | n/a (non-member)$36,120.00
    T23Luke List/Henrik Norlander (+8000)270/ -189.750 (each)$24,596.00
    T23Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari (+15000)270/ -189.750 | n/a (non-member)$24,596.00
    T23Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh (+2200)270/ -189.750 (each)$24,596.00
    T26Sam Ryder/Doc Redman (+5000)271/ -175.950 (each)$19,622.34
    T26Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett (+6600)271/ -175.950 (each)$19,622.34
    T26Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid (+20000)271/ -175.950 (each)$19,622.33
    T26Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire (+5000)271/ -175.950 (each)$19,622.33
    T26J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley (+3000)271/ -175.950 (each)$19,622.33
    T26Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue (+8000)271/ -175.950 (each)$19,622.33
    32Nicolai Højgaard/Thorbjørn Olesen (+4000)272/ -16n/a (non-members)$18,318.00
    33Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray (+50000)274/ -143.900 (each)$17,974.00
    34Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda (+8000)275/ -133.500 (each)$17,630.00
    35Fabián Gómez/Augusto Núñez (+20000)276/ -123.100 (each)$17,286.00

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.