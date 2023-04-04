Group betting, nationality props provide many options at Masters
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
Picking a winner at the Masters can certainly be a tricky exercise, but rather than try to pick one of 88 players to don the green jacket there are abundant options within group betting that bring down the choices and open up your probabilities.
From the 44-man Top American market to the two-man Top Japanese option, BetMGM Sportsbook has a plentiful amount of nationality-based props. They’ve also extended markets for top debutant and top amateur (more on both below).
In the last decade we’ve seen Adam Scott become the first Australian winner and Hideki Matsuyama claim the first title for Japan. With half the field not from the U.S. we might see another first this season.
Maybe a first from Ireland, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Chile or Mexico. But instead of backing them all the way, perhaps look at players just to beat their countrymen.
Below are my selections for some of these special options from Augusta National, with odds via BetMGM.
Top American
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the rightful +400 favorite among the 44 Americans in the field, but I’m looking just a little further down the board to both Jordan Spieth (+900) and Xander Schauffele (+1400) as possible value here.
Spieth’s Masters record runs from his T2 on debut to WIN (2015), T2, T11, 3, T21, T46, T3, CUT. Four of his last five stroke-play PGA TOUR starts have been inside the top 20, three of those inside the top six.
Schauffele comes off a T5 at the WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play and has a T2 and T3 in his Masters career thus far.
For the record, Tiger Woods is +3300 here with former champion Larry Mize the ultimate underdog at +75000 as he makes what’s expected to be his final Masters appearance.
Top European
Prices range from favorite Rory McIlroy (+200) to former champion Sandy Lyle (+50000). With Jon Rahm at +275, the oddsmakers are framing it as a likely two-horse race in a 20-man group.
Frankly, I’m inclined to agree with the oddsmakers. I’m leaning towards McIlroy over Rahm here, but you can certainly get value amongst the rest if you have a favorite. Remember: they only have to be top of this group of 20.
Perhaps Englishmen Tyrrell Hatton (+1200) or Justin Rose (+1400) or even Irishman Shane Lowry (+1600) are worth a look as they aim to become the first European Masters champ since 2017.
Hatton isn’t even favorite for Top Englishman though, as that goes to current U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (+225) with Hatton next at +300. Keep an eye on Rose in this one at +333.
If you want ways to back both McIlroy and Rahm, you can also break the Euros down into smaller sub-sections: Top British and Irish; Top Continental Europe; Top Irishman and even Top Scandinavian.
Top Rest of the World
There are 24 players in this market – essentially those players who are not from the U.S. or Europe.
Australians Cameron Smith (+500) and Jason Day (+550) lead the odds with Korea’s Sungjae Im at +700 and last week’s Valero Texas Open winner, Corey Conners, at +900.
Personally, I’m bullish on Day here as he’s trending towards a big performance at a place he loves more than most. Now healthy, as long as his allergies hold up, Day’s 2023 results read T18-T7-5-T9-T10-T19-T5. Clearly trending. And his Masters experience includes three top 5s where he held the lead at stages in all three.
Taking away any potential Australian bias, Im has two top 10s at Augusta from three starts and Si Woo Kim (+1600) could be a good sleeper.
Top Korean
Speaking of Im and Kim, they are part of the Top Korean market of four players. At +120 Im looks good against just three others in Kim (+280), Tom Kim on debut (+260) and K.H. Lee (+650).
Top Asian
If you add the two Japanese players in Hideki Matsuyama and Kazuki Higa to the Korean quartet we get the Top Asian market, pushing Im’s odds to +200 ahead of 2021 Masters winner Matsuyama (+240). Matsuyama is -400 to beat Higa as the Top Japanese player.
Top Australasian
Going back to the Aussies, and Kiwi Ryan Fox, they’re part of a Top Australasian six-man market. Smith is +175, Day +180 with the potential value coming via Min Woo Lee (+400) who was T14 last year and former champion Adam Scott (+650) celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking win.
Top Debutant
Moving away from nationalities and into first timers at Augusta we’ve got 16 players trying to be the first since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win on debut. But while history is against them winning, we can get involved in who will fare best amongst them.
Tom Kim, a two-time TOUR winner ahead of his Masters debut, leads the odds at +450. Bay Hill winner Kurt Kitayama is next at +550, as is young gun Sahith Theegala along with Mito Pereira.
With his usually impressive ball-striking a key factor, and his love for the big stage, it is hard to push past Kim but I’m also an unabashed Theegala(+550) fan.
Plenty of good judges expect college superstar Gordon Sargent to play well, and you can get +1400 on him being the pick of the newbies.
Which brings us to Top Amateur. Sargent, the world No.1 amateur, is the +130 favorite amongst the seven amateurs in the field. U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett is next at +450 with Asia Pacific Amateur winner Harrison Crowe (+800) and U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Matthew McClean (+1000) the outsiders.
