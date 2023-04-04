Betting Stat Pack: 87th Masters Tournament

Less-than-perfect tee shots will not be overtly penalized. There's plenty of fairway, a second cut off the fairway measuring less than an inch and a half, or pine straw in the tree outlines that will provide the launching space for approach. The targets are tiered Bentgrass greens, which measure, on average, around 6,500 square feet. Only five holes will have water in play. They all reside on the second nine (Nos. 11, 12, 13, 15, and 16). The Spruce Pine Sand in the bunkers looks incredible, but the stats show it's 50-50 to get up and down.