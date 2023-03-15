Golfbet Insider: Valspar Championship

Akshay Bhatia (+125 = Top 40) … Because he’s the shiny new toy, you’re gonna do what you’re gonna do, but I’ll connect dots between his success in the wind in The Bahamas on the Korn Ferry Tour, both last year and early this year, as well as in Puerto Rico two weeks ago. That’s the angle physically. The angle mentally is that he’s freed up having achieved and accepted STM. (See more about that in the intro above.) There’s always work to be done, but given his trajectory, he’s arguably in the best position that he’ll be in his career until he’s on the other side of the bell curve. Time will tell if he follows more of the Will Gordon stutter step or the Will Zalatoris speed slot, to name a couple of contemporaries who scaled into STM (in different seasons) before diverging on different arcs, but Bhatia has time to pile on without feeling any pressure to return to the KFT to finish inside its top 30 for a 2024 PGA TOUR card, if necessary. (He’s currently 17th in KFT points.)