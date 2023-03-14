Sleeper Picks: Valspar Championship

Henrik Norlander … The 35-year-old veteran from Sweden has been all or nothing for as long as you can remember, so he’s more of a roll of the dice than he is a Sleeper, but his fit for Copperhead is a good one. His propensity to fire at and hit greens in regulation eases the pressure off his putting, which is his glaring weakness, but sometimes it all comes together as it did in Puerto Rico two weeks ago. En route to a T15, he ranked T6 in GIR and led the field in scrambling. When that combination is that strong, it’s hard to finish outside the top 10, but it’s evidence of his swing across the spectrum. An intriguing thought is how well he’s played at Sea Island. Yes, that is exposed on the coastline in Georgia, but it proves that his ability to retain control of his irons in the wind is a bit of a superpower. He also has one of the lowest ball flights on TOUR, so that will be ideal with strong gusts looming.