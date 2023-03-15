Inside Akshay Bhatia’s equipment setup at Valspar Championship

Bhatia spent the 2022 season as a Korn Ferry Tour member, but he fell short of earning his PGA TOUR card via each of the Regular Season and Finals points lists. The solo-second finish at the Puerto Rico Open, however, helped him solidify temporary status. Under the membership rules, in order to earn full-time status in 2024, Bhatia now must earn as many, or more, non-member FedExCup points as the 125th player on the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. He is free to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions, and he holds a spot in a conditional category on the TOUR Priority Ranking.