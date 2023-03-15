Inside Akshay Bhatia’s equipment setup at Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Following a runner-up finish at this month's Puerto Rico Open, 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia has accepted Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR.
Bhatia made his PGA TOUR debut as a 17-year-old amateur at the 2019 Valspar Championship, which he played on a sponsor exemption, and he made his professional debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship later that year. Since then, Bhatia has competed in 21 PGA TOUR events and 32 Korn Ferry Tour events, including a victory at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay in 2022.
Bhatia spent the 2022 season as a Korn Ferry Tour member, but he fell short of earning his PGA TOUR card via each of the Regular Season and Finals points lists. The solo-second finish at the Puerto Rico Open, however, helped him solidify temporary status. Under the membership rules, in order to earn full-time status in 2024, Bhatia now must earn as many, or more, non-member FedExCup points as the 125th player on the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. He is free to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions, and he holds a spot in a conditional category on the TOUR Priority Ranking.
GolfWRX.com caught up with Bhatia this week to see what clubs the left-handed Callaway staffer has in his golf bag. Check out Bhatia’s full specs below!
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7X
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8X
Utility: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 X
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), Callaway Apex TCB Raw (5-PW)
Shafts: KBS $-Taper 125
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50, 54 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125S
Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Seven