Golfbet Insider: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Sam Burns (+320 = Top 10) … Couple of things… First, for as long as I’ve been compelled to convey my philosophy about gaming, I’ve been conservative. I’ll spare you the recap if you’re not already aware, but the message here and now is that I rarely advise greater than a top-20 finish in betting circles. Anyone who’s ever seen “The Social Network" will appreciate the humor that I’d rather be the guy with a picture beside 14 trout than a 3,000-pound marlin. Yet, I can see Burns’ fin and I can tell that he’s picked up on the bait. If you were going to play a game of over-under 100th on the FedExCup, I’d have guessed over, as in outside the top 100. Nope, he’s 64th (and I own him in my season-long private league!). It’s been a very quiet season by his standards, but Bay Hill gives his best self a chance to thrive. He finished T9 here last year, and that was immediately after the slog of an 0-for-3 skid. His form is much better upon arrival, but he’s been in the shadows in the designated events. This is phenomenal value for this finish at this time.