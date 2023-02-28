Sleeper Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Luke List … Anytime (every time?) he’s lined up to tackle a brutish backdrop, he demands our attention. Even at 38 years of age, he’s consistently among the longest hitters off the tee, and because of that, he’s among the most accurate on approach. Toss in four par 5s and scoring conditions during which par will feel like a red number, and it won’t matter much that his putting unlikely will impress. It just doesn’t need to. It’s that kind of formula that yielded his breakthrough victory at Torrey Pines of all places. He’s already proven that it works at Bay Hill, too. After debuting with a T17 in 2017, he piggybacked it with a T7 in 2018 and a T10 in 2019. And for a guy who’s been batting about .500 for four seasons, it’s notable that he’s 7-for-11 this season with a T25 at Torrey Pines and a T29 at Riviera.