Play Yellow welcomes new ambassadors, bringing heat to Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

“I am so excited to be a Play Yellow Ambassador,” says Fishburn, the Utah native and proud BYU alum. “Championing children’s healthcare hits close to home for our family. Our son, Ty, struggled for weeks after his birth in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and then spent six weeks on oxygen. I am very grateful for the well-equipped children’s hospitals and staff that saved his life. He is now a healthy 2-year-old. Being involved with the Play Yellow movement gives me an opportunity to help families get through difficult times.”