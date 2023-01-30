-
Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
January 30, 2023
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Sorry, but if you were spoiled by the unique schedule for action last week, you’re going to have to wait an extra day this week, for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am gets the PGA TOUR back into its regimen of Thursday starts and Sunday finishes.
That said, the only thing about this tournament that’s routine is the familiar slot on the weekly calendar. From none other than Pebble Beach as the primary backdrop to the three-track format to the special cut, there’s something for all 156 golfers and their amateur partners. All details can be found below.
POWER RANKINGS: AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Joel DahmenNot only is he making his first start of 2023, but this is his debut as a father. His son, Riggs, was born on Jan. 19. Likely will lead the field in handshakes, but he’s also 5-for-5 with two top 15s.Not only is he making his first start of 2023, but this is his debut as a father. His son, Riggs, was born on Jan. 19. Likely will lead the field in handshakes, but he’s also 5-for-5 with two top 15s. 14 Matt KucharNo stranger to the tournament and short-hitting sharpshooters play up here, but he has just one top 25 (T22, 2019) since returning in earnest. Opened 2023 with a predictable T7 at Waialae.No stranger to the tournament and short-hitting sharpshooters play up here, but he has just one top 25 (T22, 2019) since returning in earnest. Opened 2023 with a predictable T7 at Waialae. 13 Russell KnoxIt never hurts when the wind blows for the Scot, but he’s exceled in all conditions here. Since 2018, he’s 4-for-5 with a T7 among three top 15s. Also 9-for-10 this season with a balanced attack.It never hurts when the wind blows for the Scot, but he’s exceled in all conditions here. Since 2018, he’s 4-for-5 with a T7 among three top 15s. Also 9-for-10 this season with a balanced attack. 12 Troy MerrittThe 37-year-old is a horse for the courses, but it took some time. After opening his career here 0-for-6, he’s gone T8-T25-T16-T4 since 2018. Recorded a T3 at Mayakoba in the fall.The 37-year-old is a horse for the courses, but it took some time. After opening his career here 0-for-6, he’s gone T8-T25-T16-T4 since 2018. Recorded a T3 at Mayakoba in the fall. 11 Kevin StreelmanUpended by a second-round 77 on Spy last year, the MC ended his string of six straight top 20s in the tournament. Still a cornerstone to contend on short tracks as a 40 something.Upended by a second-round 77 on Spy last year, the MC ended his string of six straight top 20s in the tournament. Still a cornerstone to contend on short tracks as a 40 something. 10 Justin RoseTerrific fit even though final-round demons fell the Brit in last two trips. Settled for a T3 with a 74 to conclude the 2019 U.S. Open. Also tumbled 41 spots to 62nd with a closing 78 last year.Terrific fit even though final-round demons fell the Brit in last two trips. Settled for a T3 with a 74 to conclude the 2019 U.S. Open. Also tumbled 41 spots to 62nd with a closing 78 last year. 9 Nick Taylor
He hasn’t missed an edition since splashing on TOUR in 2015 and it’s the site of a victory (in 2020), which is one of a trio of top 15s. Four top 25s this season, including a T7 at the Sony.
He hasn't missed an edition since splashing on TOUR in 2015 and it's the site of a victory (in 2020), which is one of a trio of top 15s. Four top 25s this season, including a T7 at the Sony.
8 Denny McCarthyDoing enough in most rounds to make most cuts but also to retain the kind of respect to earn elevated expectations. Minimizing mistakes is one of his weapons. T12 in last year’s AT&T.Doing enough in most rounds to make most cuts but also to retain the kind of respect to earn elevated expectations. Minimizing mistakes is one of his weapons. T12 in last year’s AT&T. 7 Andrew PutnamWith 14 consecutive paydays, he ranks third on TOUR with the longest streak, but he’s posted five top 15s among them. The most recent was a T4 at Waialae. Placed T6 here last year.With 14 consecutive paydays, he ranks third on TOUR with the longest streak, but he’s posted five top 15s among them. The most recent was a T4 at Waialae. Placed T6 here last year. 6 Viktor HovlandFirst action since a T18 at Kapalua and first appearance since a T38 in his debut in 2020 (although he sat T15 after three rounds). Hits many GIR, but improved greenside game is huge.First action since a T18 at Kapalua and first appearance since a T38 in his debut in 2020 (although he sat T15 after three rounds). Hits many GIR, but improved greenside game is huge. 5 Maverick McNealyIt’d be storybook if he broke through for his first TOUR title at Pebble Beach. Connected for his first runner-up finish here in 2021. Also placed T5 in 2020. Five top 20s this season.It’d be storybook if he broke through for his first TOUR title at Pebble Beach. Connected for his first runner-up finish here in 2021. Also placed T5 in 2020. Five top 20s this season. 4 Tom HogeAt 33 and in his prime, he’s likely not going to be distracted by the special attention as a defending champion for the first time. Meanwhile, his form is sharp and his irons have been lethal.At 33 and in his prime, he’s likely not going to be distracted by the special attention as a defending champion for the first time. Meanwhile, his form is sharp and his irons have been lethal. 3 Seamus PowerHasn’t relented since emerging with victory in Bermuda three months ago. He’s added T3, T5, T25 and T20 worldwide. Also back to avenge a T9 last year after leading by five at the midpoint.Hasn’t relented since emerging with victory in Bermuda three months ago. He’s added T3, T5, T25 and T20 worldwide. Also back to avenge a T9 last year after leading by five at the midpoint. 2 Jordan SpiethAt third in all-time earnings in the tournament, he’s the only in the field inside the top eight. Win (2017), second (2022) and T3 (2021) among six top 10s baked into a 10-for-10 record.At third in all-time earnings in the tournament, he’s the only in the field inside the top eight. Win (2017), second (2022) and T3 (2021) among six top 10s baked into a 10-for-10 record. 1 Matt FitzpatrickIt makes sense that a talent of his caliber would have success at Pebble Beach. His record includes a T12 at the U.S. Open in 2019 and a T6 here last year. Crisp form upon arrival, too.It makes sense that a talent of his caliber would have success at Pebble Beach. His record includes a T12 at the U.S. Open in 2019 and a T6 here last year. Crisp form upon arrival, too.
Draws and Fades has a new name – Golfbet Insider. (See my schedule below.) In its debut this week, Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner and Jimmy Walker will be among the notables reviewed.
And just like that, we’ve arrived at the last tournament of the season contested across multiple courses. Going back to The RSM Classic that concluded the fall portion of 2022-23, four events have spilled over to additional stages, including each of the last three. Daylight hours are not in abundance at these latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere during this corner of the year, so accommodations are necessary to yield playing time for those with fully exempt status. With deeper-slotted Korn Ferry Tour graduates on the edge for entry until fields are maximized for good in May, these playing opportunities are invaluable and necessary.
All 156 in play on the Monterey Peninsula this week get one crack at the host course and each of its two helpers – Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course. Pebble and Spy are stock par 72s, while MPCC is a par 71 with five par 3s and four par 5s. Its respective nines are 34 and 37.
Once three rounds are complete, a schedule cut of low 60 and ties will advance to play the final round at Pebble, but the low 65 and ties will receive FedExCup points and official prize money. So, for any who finish 61st-65th, they’d be tagged with “MDF,” which stands for “Made cut, Didn’t Finish.” The cut is unique to this tournament. Additionally, exactly the low 25 pro-am teams after three rounds will tee it up in the finale even if the pro missed the cut in the individual competition.
Anytime weather cooperates for this tournament, it can feel like it’s a lede buried, because the alternative has been the expectation as often as it is for The Open Championship and afternoon boomers on the Florida Swing. Fortunately(!), the threat of rain is relegated to Thursday night (maybe into Friday morning) and Sunday. Daytime highs might not touch 60 degrees throughout.
Wind also is a prominent concern, naturally and, well, naturally. That applies everywhere, but with the rotation of three courses, when a competitor is assigned to Pebble in a breeze, he’ll feel it a bit more than the other two-thirds of the field where they are situated. Considering only the first three days, wind is forecast to be strongest for Thursday’s opening round, but the field’s scoring average still should beat par.
Last year’s clip for all four rounds on Pebble was 70.756, but the average over the first three days with agreeable weather was a little lower. Spy checked in at 72.179, not unexpected for what is the most challenging track in benign conditions. MPCC’s average was 70.104, so it slotted in the middle of the three in relation to par.
All 54 greens are equipped with Poa annua and could approach 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. Primary rough is limited to two inches so that the amateurs enjoy themselves. Some work was done on the inward side at Pebble, most notably on the left side of the landing area on the par-4 15th hole, but the only change in length on any hole occurred at the par-3 seventh at MPCC. Playing no longer than 203 yards this week, it’s been reduced by 23 yards. MPCC remains the shortest course of the triumvirate at 6,934 yards. Pebble tips at 6,972 yards, while Spy can stretch to 7,041 yards.
Top 10s at the AT&T would line up for entry into next week’s WM Phoenix Open. While the dedicated category annually lands just inside the cutoff for entry in Arizona, because the WM is a designated event this season, the top-10 category might be shut out. If any are, the top-10 exemption would pay forward to the next open, which is The Honda Classic on Feb. 23-26.
So, it’s potentially an impactful week for the KFT grads specifically. Their category will be reordered for the second time this season at the conclusion of The Genesis Invitational, so many near the bottom will not play the PGA TOUR again until the Puerto Rico Open on March 2-5.
NOTE: ShotLink is utilized only on Pebble Beach.
