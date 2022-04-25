-
Power Rankings: Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 25, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
When it was announced in early November that the new PGA TOUR event planned in Mexico would be the Mexico Open at Vidanta, it brought the history of the country’s national championship full circle.
The first Mexico Open was contested in 1944 at Club de Golf Chapultepec, which hosted the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship from 2017-2020. The Mexico Open would join the sanctioned ranks of the PGA TOUR as a then-Web.com Tour event from 2008-2012. It then transitioned into an annual stop on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2013 and extended through 2021.
In addition to the tournament’s promotion to the PGA TOUR, the host course also is new. For analysis of Vidanta Vallarta, how it expects to test and more, continue reading beneath the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: MEXICO OPEN AT VIDANTA
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Carlos OrtizThe Vidanta Resorts ambassador has had a rough go in 2022, but with a solo second at Mayakoba in November, he proved how much it means to him to perform well in his homeland.The Vidanta Resorts ambassador has had a rough go in 2022, but with a solo second at Mayakoba in November, he proved how much it means to him to perform well in his homeland. 14 Cameron ChampWhen healthy, he should be a fixture in the Power Rankings. Well, he’s finally good again after a pesky left wrist. Ranked T2 in greens in regulation en route to a T10 at the Masters.When healthy, he should be a fixture in the Power Rankings. Well, he’s finally good again after a pesky left wrist. Ranked T2 in greens in regulation en route to a T10 at the Masters. 13 Tony FinauOn power off the tee and precision on approach alone, he should rise from his current position of 149th in the FedExCup, but it’s been eight months since his last top 25 in a full field.On power off the tee and precision on approach alone, he should rise from his current position of 149th in the FedExCup, but it’s been eight months since his last top 25 in a full field. 12 Russell KnoxPopped for a T6 at home at TPC Sawgrass where ball-strikers thrive, but he hasn’t resonated much elsewhere. Sits 23rd in fairways hit, second in GIR and T13 in proximity to the hole.Popped for a T6 at home at TPC Sawgrass where ball-strikers thrive, but he hasn’t resonated much elsewhere. Sits 23rd in fairways hit, second in GIR and T13 in proximity to the hole. 11 Charles Howell IIIAt TPC San Antonio, also a Greg Norman design where a few more you’ll find below played well, he led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee and ranked T9 in GIR en route to a share of fourth.At TPC San Antonio, also a Greg Norman design where a few more you’ll find below played well, he led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee and ranked T9 in GIR en route to a share of fourth. 10 Mark HubbardEvoking thoughts of Seamus Power’s summer of 2021 what with a recent series of top 15s on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. Like Power then, Hubbard is on conditional status now. Hmm…Evoking thoughts of Seamus Power’s summer of 2021 what with a recent series of top 15s on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. Like Power then, Hubbard is on conditional status now. Hmm… 9 Aaron RaiThe 27-year-old rookie from England has shown that’s he’s a quick study on the PGA TOUR, and then he and teammate David Lipsky contended for a career-best T4s at TPC Louisiana.The 27-year-old rookie from England has shown that’s he’s a quick study on the PGA TOUR, and then he and teammate David Lipsky contended for a career-best T4s at TPC Louisiana. 8 Brendon ToddExtinguished a recent mini-slump with a T8 at Valero. He’s kept the pedal down to retain elevated expectations here. Sits 13th in fairways hit and T5 in SG: Putting; same old, same old.Extinguished a recent mini-slump with a T8 at Valero. He’s kept the pedal down to retain elevated expectations here. Sits 13th in fairways hit and T5 in SG: Putting; same old, same old. 7 Chris KirkCooled since a T14-T7-T5 burst crossing the West Coast to Florida into early March, but he’s still ninth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green. Average putters can step forward this week.Cooled since a T14-T7-T5 burst crossing the West Coast to Florida into early March, but he’s still ninth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green. Average putters can step forward this week. 6 Matt JonesAfter a relatively quiet stretch following his latest win at PGA National 13 months ago, the Aussie has hung up a solo third (Kapalua), a T15 (Riviera) and a T2 (TPC San Antonio) in 2022.After a relatively quiet stretch following his latest win at PGA National 13 months ago, the Aussie has hung up a solo third (Kapalua), a T15 (Riviera) and a T2 (TPC San Antonio) in 2022. 5 Abraham AncerCan’t quantify the pride that he and other Mexicans in the field have to repping the host country, but he’s only a month removed from a T5 at the Match Play. Eighth in fairways hit.Can’t quantify the pride that he and other Mexicans in the field have to repping the host country, but he’s only a month removed from a T5 at the Match Play. Eighth in fairways hit. 4 Cameron TringaleAlmost always plays up in between tentpole events, so this is yet another opportunity to challenge for his first TOUR title. Among the most balanced of all the non-winners.Almost always plays up in between tentpole events, so this is yet another opportunity to challenge for his first TOUR title. Among the most balanced of all the non-winners. 3 Kevin NaSince returning after the birth of his third child, he’s survived the Group Stage of the Match Play, finished T14 at the Masters (where he always plays well) and placed T26 at the RBC Heritage.Since returning after the birth of his third child, he’s survived the Group Stage of the Match Play, finished T14 at the Masters (where he always plays well) and placed T26 at the RBC Heritage. 2 Gary WoodlandDismissing premier events like THE PLAYERS and the Masters, where his missed cuts are justified, he’s been terrific with a pair of T5s, a T8 and a T21 in the last two months.Dismissing premier events like THE PLAYERS and the Masters, where his missed cuts are justified, he’s been terrific with a pair of T5s, a T8 and a T21 in the last two months. 1 Jon RahmDuh! It’s been only a few weeks since his latest reign atop the Official World Golf Ranking ended, but he’s still tops on TOUR in GIR and SG: Off-the-Tee. Speaks the local language, also duh.Duh! It’s been only a few weeks since his latest reign atop the Official World Golf Ranking ended, but he’s still tops on TOUR in GIR and SG: Off-the-Tee. Speaks the local language, also duh.
Patrick Reed, Davis Riley and Kevin Streelman will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Draws and Fades.
Since confirmation of the addition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the field was increased by a dozen to 144. Because it’s a stand-alone tournament, the winner will receive 500 FedExCup points and an exemption into the 2023 Masters. Spots in the 2022 PGA Championship as well as the 2023 editions of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and THE PLAYERS Championship also will be secured on top of a membership exemption through at least 2023-24.
Vidanta Vallarta’s Greg Norman Signature Course is the stage. It’s about a mile northeast to the nearest point of the shoreline of Banderas Bay against which Puerto Vallarta is situated. It’s tucked into a triangular piece of land framed by the Ameca River to the north and the border of Nayarit and Jalisco around its eastern and southern perimeter. (Although the two Mexican states once were separated by time zones – Central and Mountain – all of the area has adhered to the Central since 2010. The course opened in 2015.)
Unlike Chapultepec, which is over 7,000 feet above sea level in the mountains of Mexico City, Vidanta Vallarta is just high enough not to be underwater. It can stretch to 7,456 yards and it plays to a par of 71.
Like Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, Vidanta Vallarta also boasts five par 3s to go with the full complement of four par 5s, three of the latter of which are on the inward nine, including the 548-yard finisher.
Four of the par 3s – Nos. 5, 9, 11 and 17 – are played over water, which is one of the three most menacing hazards on the course. However, while omnipresent across the property and adjacent to many holes, including the tee box at No. 7, it’s not in play there. The reason why it’s worth the mention is because it’s a drivable par 4 measuring just 297 yards.
Another problem totals 106 in number. Those are the bunkers and many are sizable. All have been renovated in advance of the tournament. The frequent combination of water and sand supports why many Norman designs require precision tee to green. It’s how The Great White Shark succeeded inside the ropes himself.
Platinum paspalum blankets the course, the longest of which around the edges is topped off at an inch and a half. Greens are prepped to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, standard for PGA TOUR competition, but it’s still the maximum depending on the third pillar among the hazards – the wind.
Warm and dry conditions are forecast but prevailing breezes off the coast will be moderate and steady throughout. The ability to play target golf at its best is rewarded even more so with unfamiliar greens. In situations like this, ball-strikers tend to thrive, but particularly on a track designed by a guy who rode that skill set to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
