Inside the Field: Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm is in the field as the TOUR heads to Mexico. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Mexico Open at Vidanta field list as of Friday, April 22nd at 5 p.m. ET:
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Jon Rahm
Gary Woodland
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Patrick Reed
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Abraham Ancer
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Cameron Champ
Tyler Duncan
Tony Finau
Lanto Griffin
Charles Howell III
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Nate Lashley
Adam Long
Graeme McDowell
Sebastián Muñoz
Kevin Na
Carlos Ortiz
C.T. Pan
J.T. Poston
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Robert Streb
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Richy Werenski
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Isidro Benitez
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Matt Every
Grayson Murray
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Santiago De la Fuente
Ben Griffin
Jose Cristobal Islas
Jose Antonio Safa
Designated sponsor exemption
Roberto Díaz
Armando Favela
Manuel Inman
Alvaro Ortiz
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Ben Willman
Monday qualifiers
Patrick Flavin
Jeffrey Kang
Bryson Nimmer
Turk Pettit
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Charley Hoffman
Cameron Tringale
Aaron Wise
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Kirk
Kevin Streelman
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Roger Sloan
Hank Lebioda
James Hahn
Russell Knox
Matt Wallace
Scott Piercy
Anirban Lahiri
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
# Major medical extension
Danny Lee
Seung-Yul Noh
Jonas Blixt
Korn Ferry Tour Points winners (The 25 and The Finals 25)
Stephan Jaeger
Joseph Bramlett
Korn Ferry Tour graduates via The 25 and The Finals 25 (reshuffled)
Davis Riley
Sahith Theegala
Alex Smalley
Hayden Buckley
Lee Hodges
Patrick Rodgers
Aaron Rai
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Taylor Moore
Max McGreevy
Vince Whaley
Adam Svensson
Kurt Kitayama
David Lipsky
Greyson Sigg
John Huh
Trey Mullinax
Brandon Wu
Austin Smotherman
Andrew Novak
Curtis Thompson
Paul Barjon
Seth Reeves
Justin Lower
Dylan Wu
Ben Kohles
Austin Cook
Callum Tarren
Nick Hardy
Scott Gutschewski
Jared Wolfe
Kelly Kraft
Peter Uihlein
David Skinns
Michael Gligic
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Dawie van der Walt
Brett Drewitt
Joshua Creel
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List (reshuffled)
Mark Hubbard
Vaughn Taylor
Ryan Armour
Chase Seiffert
Satoshi Kodaira
Jim Knous
Camilo Villegas
Bo Van Pelt
Bo Hoag
Ryan Blaum
$ Reshuffle within categories 34-38
Jonathan Byrd
Ben Martin
Kevin Chappell
Tommy Gainey
Aaron Baddeley
Robert Garrigus
Wesley Bryan
Jason Dufner
David Lingmerth
Mark Hensby
Scott Brown
Greg Chalmers
Ricky Barnes
David Hearn
Johnson Wagner
D.J. Trahan
D.A. Points
Sangmoon Bae
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
