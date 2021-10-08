-
Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Past Champion Justin Thomas will tee it up at The Summit Club. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
How the field qualified for THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT as of 10/8/2021:
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Jason Day
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Ian Poulter
Adam Scott
Gary Woodland
Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Tyrrell Hatton
Rasmus Hojgaard
Minkyu Kim
Justin Rose
Top 60 Available on Prior Season's Fedex Cup Points list
Kevin Na
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Viktor Hovland
Dustin Johnson
Abraham Ancer
Tony Finau
Jason Kokrak
Rory McIlroy
Sergio Garcia
Cameron Smith
Louis Oosthuizen
Sam Burns
Harris English
Jordan Spieth
Sungjae Im
Erik van Rooyen
Scottie Scheffler
Patrick Reed
Collin Morikawa
Hideki Matsuyama
Stewart Cink
Joaquin Niemann
Brooks Koepka
K.H. Lee
Charley Hoffman
Alex Noren
Si Woo Kim
Max Homa
Hudson Swafford
Cam Davis
Kevin Kisner
Keegan Bradley
Webb Simpson
Brian Harman
Marc Leishman
Cameron Tringale
Harold Varner III
Shane Lowry
Lucas Glover
Matt Jones
Carlos Ortiz
Aaron Wise
Charl Schwartzel
Paul Casey
Sebastián Muñoz
Tom Hoge
Branden Grace
Russell Henley
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Robert Streb
Jhonattan Vegas
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Streelman
Keith Mitchell
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Talor Gooch
