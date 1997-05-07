JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2020 AdventHealth Championship, Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Fired rounds of 66-69-68-71 to finish the week T2 at 10-under 274 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
- Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Spurred by a third-round 10-under 61, finished T6 at 18-under 266 to earn his first career top-10 on Tour at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Was solid at week at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, opening with a 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead with Michael Nagy. Followed with a 69 to take a one-shot lead and never trailed again. Two more 69s followed on his way to a 15-under 273 and a three-shot lead win over amateur Quade Cummins. Made an eagle in each of his first three rounds, a hole-in-one on No. 13 in the first round and back-to-back eagles at the par-5 11th. Will be exempt for every Mackenzie Tour event.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank: Became the 10th player in Korn Ferry Tour history (and first since 2013) to win back-to-back tournaments and won the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank by five strokes, the highest margin of victory on Tour since 2019. Held a share of the lead Thursday with an opening-round 7-under 64, and held the outright lead the rest of the way with rounds of 68-67-67 for an 18-under 266.
-
AdventHealth Championship: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour title by two strokes over Dawie van der Walt at 19-under at the AdventHealth Championship. Became the first player to go wire-to-wire for the victory since 2018.
2020 Season
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Fired rounds of 66-69-68-71 to finish the week T2 at 10-under 274 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Spurred by a third-round 10-under 61, finished T6 at 18-under 266 to earn his first career top-10 on Tour at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Was solid at week at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, opening with a 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead with Michael Nagy. Followed with a 69 to take a one-shot lead and never trailed again. Two more 69s followed on his way to a 15-under 273 and a three-shot lead win over amateur Quade Cummins. Made an eagle in each of his first three rounds, a hole-in-one on No. 13 in the first round and back-to-back eagles at the par-5 11th. Will be exempt for every Mackenzie Tour event.
2019 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made two cuts and posted one top-10 to finish his year 87th on the Order of Merit. While still an amateur, played in the U.S. Open, missing the cut.
-
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Had a 71-71 start to make the cut and appeared he would have a middle-of-the-pack finish. Caught fire in the third round, with a Saturday 62 that included eight birdies and an eagle. Kept the momentum going on his front nine Sunday, with a 4-under 32 that included a hole-out eagle on the par-4 eighth. Fell from contention with a double bogey at No. 13 and a bogey at No. 17. Still finished T4 with Camilo Aguado and Blair Hamilton, two shots behind winner Alejandro Tosti.
Amateur Highlights
- As a freshman, in 2015, won the U.S. Collegiate Championship and the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational, becoming the first Demon Deacon to win twice during the fall season since Bill Haas in 2002-03. His winning streak also made him the first Wake Forest player to win consecutive tournaments since Haas in 2002-03, the first Wake freshman to win consecutive tournaments since Curtis Strange (1973-74) and the first Deacon to win twice as a freshman since Gary Hallberg (1976-77).
- Won the 2019 General Hackler Invitational, the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational and the Stitch Intercollegiate to finish his Wake Forest career with five wins, tying him for fourth most in program history.
- Was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection three times (2017-19) and a Ping All-East Region selection those same years.
- Was a member of the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup and Junior World Cup teams in 2014.
- Won the 2013 AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., defeating Jorge Garcia in the final after dispatching Brad Dalke and Andy Zhang in earlier matches. It was only his second career AJGA event.
- Made it to the second round of the 2015 U.S. Amateur, losing to Spain’s Jon Rahm.
- Became the first amateur to win the New York State Open, a tournament he captured in 2017 at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y. Young defeated Chris DeForest in a two-hole playoff but had to forego a $17,500 payday to maintain his amateur status.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE