PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Spotted on TOUR: Scotty Cameron launches 2026 Phantom mallets

2 Min Read

Equipment

Justin Thomas’ best shots from 2025

Justin Thomas’ best shots from 2025

    New Scotty Cameron Phantom mallets have arrived on the PGA TOUR, with the next generation of Phantom 5, 7 and 9R head designs and a range of neck and shaft configurations available to players at the season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The new models build upon the success and feedback of Phantom players on the PGA TOUR, including 2025 winners Russell Henley (Phantom X 5), Justin Thomas (Phantom 5), Cameron Young (Phantom 9.5R), Michael Brennan (Phantom 7.2), Ryan Gerard (Phantom 5.2) and Justin Rose (Phantom 5).

    One reason players gravitate towards the Phantom family is the stability and moment of inertia (MOI) provided by a larger mallet profile. The increased footprint also creates space for different alignment offerings, from direct features like sightlines to the more subtle angles and contours of the putter head shape and design.

    “There’s an element of forgiveness to it that just I think in my head makes sense,” said long-time Phantom loyalist Cameron Young. “I’ve just grown to like the way that (Phantom mallets) look. I look at a blade now and I have more trouble lining it up.”

    On the left, Cameron Young’s previous plumbers neck Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype and on the right with a short slant neck. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    On the left, Cameron Young’s previous plumbers neck Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype and on the right with a short slant neck. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Young has played a Phantom putter for the entirety of his PGA TOUR career, gaming various head shapes and neck configurations since 2021. Last year, he made an early-season move at the 2025 RBC Heritage from a plumbing neck to a jet neck within the 9R head shape, seeking more toe flow in his putting stroke.

    “He’s always wanted to feel flow in the putter,” said Scotty Cameron Tour Rep Brad Cloke. “We’ve started in face-balanced mallets for him and we’ve kind of worked our way down to a point where he’s felt comfortable enough to feel the toe flow the way he wants it and get the release of the putter that he wants.”

    The switch paid off. Young delivered the best putting season of his career, finishing the year seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting (+0.642 per round), T6 in Putting Average (1.704) and fourth in One-Putt Percentage (44.57%).

    Keep a lookout this week at Waialae Country Club to see which players test and use the new lineup.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Zach Johnson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW