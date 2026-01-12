Spotted on TOUR: Scotty Cameron launches 2026 Phantom mallets
2 Min Read
New Scotty Cameron Phantom mallets have arrived on the PGA TOUR, with the next generation of Phantom 5, 7 and 9R head designs and a range of neck and shaft configurations available to players at the season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii.
The new models build upon the success and feedback of Phantom players on the PGA TOUR, including 2025 winners Russell Henley (Phantom X 5), Justin Thomas (Phantom 5), Cameron Young (Phantom 9.5R), Michael Brennan (Phantom 7.2), Ryan Gerard (Phantom 5.2) and Justin Rose (Phantom 5).
One reason players gravitate towards the Phantom family is the stability and moment of inertia (MOI) provided by a larger mallet profile. The increased footprint also creates space for different alignment offerings, from direct features like sightlines to the more subtle angles and contours of the putter head shape and design.
“There’s an element of forgiveness to it that just I think in my head makes sense,” said long-time Phantom loyalist Cameron Young. “I’ve just grown to like the way that (Phantom mallets) look. I look at a blade now and I have more trouble lining it up.”
On the left, Cameron Young’s previous plumbers neck Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype and on the right with a short slant neck. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Young has played a Phantom putter for the entirety of his PGA TOUR career, gaming various head shapes and neck configurations since 2021. Last year, he made an early-season move at the 2025 RBC Heritage from a plumbing neck to a jet neck within the 9R head shape, seeking more toe flow in his putting stroke.
“He’s always wanted to feel flow in the putter,” said Scotty Cameron Tour Rep Brad Cloke. “We’ve started in face-balanced mallets for him and we’ve kind of worked our way down to a point where he’s felt comfortable enough to feel the toe flow the way he wants it and get the release of the putter that he wants.”
The switch paid off. Young delivered the best putting season of his career, finishing the year seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting (+0.642 per round), T6 in Putting Average (1.704) and fourth in One-Putt Percentage (44.57%).
Keep a lookout this week at Waialae Country Club to see which players test and use the new lineup.