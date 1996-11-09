JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (2)
2020 Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ)
2020 The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ)
Personal
- Father, Tony, played golf at Clemson from 1980-83. Son and dad are the first father-son All-ACC duo in Clemson golf history.
- Family owns a turf farm.
- Says his parents have had the most influence in his golf life.
- Played baseball growing up, mainly as a pitcher and third baseman.
- Enjoys skimboarding and wakeboarding.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Auburn University Club Invitational: A year after losing in a playoff at the Auburn University Club in the LOCALiQ Series, again was in contention only to come up short. After rounds of 66-66-67 put him a stroke behind 54-hole leader Philip Knowles, shot a 3-under 69 on the final day to finish T3 with Justin Doeden, Lukas Euler and Alex Smalley, three shots behind Knowles’ winning pace.
2020 Season
Finished first on the LOCALiQ Series points list on the strength of two victories and a runner-up finish. Played in seven of the eight events and easily outdistanced No. 2 David Pastore to earn a 2021 invitation to the RBC Canadian Open. Also played in one Korn Ferry Tour event, making the cut.
The Invitational at Auburn University Club (LOCALiQ Series): Proved again that he was the best player in the first half of the LOCALiQ Series season. Made a clutch approach shot on the par-4 18th hole in Thursday’s final round, knocking his ball to three feet and then draining the putt to force a playoff with Cooper Musselman, at 18-under. After the two traded pars on the first extra hole, had to make a 17-foot birdie after he watched Musselman chip in for birdie from 33 feet. Eventually fell short of the title when he made bogey on the third extra hole. With his two wins and runner-up finish among his four starts, won the Southern Company Swing and the $7,500 bonus for supremacy in the Series' first four events.
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club - LOCALiQ Series: Made it two wins in as many weeks in Alpharetta, adding a victory at Echelon GC. Like at the Alpharetta Classic, began the final round trailing—this time three shots shy of 36-hole leader Alejandro Tosti. Following a 69-65 start, played bogey-free golf on the final day—and no bogeys over his last 27 holes—to eventually catch and pass Tosti. Made birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to post at 16-under. Watched as Tosti struggled coming in and eventually defeated Tosti, Raul Pereda and Isaiah Salinda by two shots.
Alpharetta Classic (LOCALiQ Series): Turned in a strong closing round in the inaugural LOCALiQ Series tournament, firing a 10-under 62 with two bogeys to defeat Hayden Shieh by four shots. Facing a third-shot approach on his final hole of the tournament, holed out from 122 yards for eagle for the final victory margin. Jumped into contention with a second-round 64 and was one of six players at The GC of Georgia to shoot three rounds in the 60s. Won $16,000 and jumped to the early lead in The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings.
2019 Season
Had 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, making eight cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 37 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Avoiding bogeys during his final round, made eight birdies to fire a 63, his career-low Mackenzie Tour round, leading to a T9.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Central: Shot a final-round 67 as an amateur to finish the week at 8-under, earning full first-half status with his T3 finish.
Amateur Highlights
- Played golf at Clemson University, where he was a teammate of former Mackenzie Tour and current PGA TOUR player Doc Redman.
- Was a three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection.
- Was a two-time second-team All-American selection by the Golf Coaches Association of America and a first-team selection his senior year.
- Was the ACC Freshman of the Year.
- Holds 27 different Clemson golf records.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE