Bryson Nimmer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Bryson Nimmer of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Bryson Nimmer finished tied for 88th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon his previous showings at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Nimmer's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T88
|71-74-70-72
|+7
|2023
|T107
|73-72-69-74
|+8
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Nimmer's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 88th after posting a score of seven-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Nimmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T61
|76-73-75-73
|+9
|5.327
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
Nimmer's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of nine-over.
- Nimmer has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nimmer has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nimmer has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nimmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.256
Nimmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Nimmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nimmer has averaged -0.006 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Nimmer has delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Nimmer has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nimmer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
