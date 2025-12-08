Bryson Nimmer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of nine-over.

Nimmer has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Nimmer has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.