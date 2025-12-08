PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Bryson Nimmer betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bryson Nimmer of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Bryson Nimmer of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Bryson Nimmer finished tied for 88th at seven-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 looking to improve upon his previous showings at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Nimmer at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Nimmer's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T8871-74-70-72+7
    2023T10773-72-69-74+8

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Nimmer's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 88th after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Nimmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT6176-73-75-73+95.327
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-68-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC71-68-1--
    July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC71-74+1--
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueW/D77+5--

    Nimmer's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for 61st with a score of nine-over.
    • Nimmer has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nimmer has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nimmer has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nimmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.256

    Nimmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nimmer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nimmer has averaged -0.006 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Nimmer has delivered a -0.116 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Nimmer has averaged -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nimmer as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW