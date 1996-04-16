×
Doug Ghim
Doug Ghim

Doug Ghim

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Texas (2018, Government)
College
Des Plaines, IL
80
FEDEXCUP Rank
587
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR214
OWGR
70.597
Scoring Average

Odds

Performance
RESULTS

Doug Ghim
Doug Ghim
Doug Ghim

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

April 16, 1996

Birthday

25

AGE

Des Plaines, IL

Birthplace

Las Vegas, NV

Residence

University of Texas (2018, Government)

College

2018

Turned Pro

$1,910,846

Career Earnings

Arlington Heights, IL, United States

City Plays From

  • PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR: 2020

National Teams

  • 2016, 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup
  • 2017 Walker Cup

Personal

  • Parents are Jeff and Susan, who were both born in South Korea and met in Chicago after moving to the United States at different times. Susan immigrated to the U.S. in the mid 1970s, while Jeff moved following military service in South Korea. With Susan a flight attendant, Jeff worked for several years in architecture.
  • Stays connected with University of Texas alumni including Jordan Spieth and Ben Crenshaw.
  • Lives in Las Vegas with roommate Maverick McNealy. Before getting their TOUR cards at the same time, teamed up at the Walker Cup.
  • When not playing golf, enjoys music and going to shows, and following sports, especially Chicago sports teams, including the Cubs.
  • One superstition is to always keep his golf ball in his left pocket and tees in his right pocket
  • His earliest golf memory was meeting Jason Day at a Korn Ferry Tour event in Chicago when Day was 19. He later shared the story with Day at the Masters.
  • Supports the American Junior Golf Association's ACE Grant, which provides financial assistance to young men and women who aspire to earn a college golf scholarship through competitive junior golf.
  • Earned his degree in government after promising his parents he would graduate. Older Sister, Deborah, graduated from Harvard

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 23 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25 and entered the 2019-20 season 47th in the final priority ranking. On the season, collected three top-10s and made 13 cuts in 21 starts. In six starts on the PGA TOUR, made three cuts, highlighted by a T12 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

  • Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Used four rounds in the 60s to earn a T7 finish in Wichita.
  • REX Hospital Open: Rebounded from a first-round 72 with rounds of 65-65-68 to finish T10 at 14-under 270.
  • Country Club de Bogota Championship: Despite a first-round 74, rallied with rounds of 61, 68 and 68 to earn a career-best T3 finish in Bogota.

2018 Season

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T3 at 25-under 263. With the top-10 finish, Ghim earned 12 guaranteed starts to start the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Lost to Doc Redman at the 2017 U.S. Amateur at Riviera Country Club. With the runner-up, earned invitations to the 2018 Masters Tournament and U.S. Open. At the 2018 Masters, recorded multiple eagles and was the only amateur to make the cut, earning low amateur honors (T50).
  • Won the 2018 Ben Hogan Award as the best male collegiate golfer.