Doug Ghim
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
April 16, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Des Plaines, IL
Birthplace
Las Vegas, NV
Residence
University of Texas (2018, Government)
College
2018
Turned Pro
$1,910,846
Career Earnings
Arlington Heights, IL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 23 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25 and entered the 2019-20 season 47th in the final priority ranking. On the season, collected three top-10s and made 13 cuts in 21 starts. In six starts on the PGA TOUR, made three cuts, highlighted by a T12 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
2018 Season
Amateur Highlights