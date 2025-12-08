Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim will compete at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which takes place at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14, 2025. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Ghim's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.184 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.297
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.531
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.136
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.808
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.156
|0.184
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a 0.531 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 70.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.808 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.42% of the time.
- Ghim currently ranks 125th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 288 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.