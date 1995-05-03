Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 2-3 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2018
-
PGA TOUR China: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2020 Lost to Adam Svensson, Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
Personal
- Father, Brian, won 1999 Oklahoma state amateur.
- Would like to design clothing, and enjoys listening to music before playing a round.
- Favorite golf memory is when "Jesper Parnevik gave me his golf ball at the AT&T Byron Nelson one year when I was about 10."
- Previously used a 1966 U.S. quarter to mark his ball.
- Says most people don't know he's a great ping-pong player.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Earned first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper finishing the week at 21-under 267. Carded rounds of 64-68-71-64 en route to a one-stroke victory.
- TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Carded an opening-round 67 en route to a T9 finish at 10-under 278 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
- Panama Championship: Spurred by a second-round 7-under 63, went on to finish T3 at the Panama Championship at 8-under 272.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded a final-round 65 to rise to a solo-third finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
-
Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Carded rounds of 6-under 64 and 4-under 66 on the weekend to finish T10 at 9-under 271 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.
-
Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Solo leader after 18, 36, and 54 holes at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club. Negated a four-putt double bogey at No. 15 with playoff-forcing birdies on the final two holes of regulation, but lost with a par on the second playoff hole and finished solo second at 17-under 271.
2020 Season
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Earned first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper finishing the week at 21-under 267. Carded rounds of 64-68-71-64 en route to a one-stroke victory.
-
TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Carded an opening-round 67 en route to a T9 finish at 10-under 278 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
-
Panama Championship: Spurred by a second-round 7-under 63, went on to finish T3 at the Panama Championship at 8-under 272.
2019 Season
Decided to play in China after former University of Oklahoma teammate and the PGA TOUR Series-China’s all-time money list leader Charlie Saxon persuaded him. Played in all 13 tournaments without missing a cut and recorded an impressive nine top-10s. Had one victory and only finished outside the top-20 on two occasions. His consistency earned him a return for the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season as the Order of Merit winner and Player of the Year.
-
Zhuzhou Classic: At Xiangshui Bay GC, entered the final round tied with Matthew Cheung, a stroke behind 54-hole leader Yuwa Kosaihira. Had an uncharacteristically poor final round, shooting a 1-over 73 to fall into seventh place, five shots behind winner Motin Yeung.
-
Haikou Classic: Through 27 holes at Mission Hills GC’s Sandbelt Trails Course, was in danger of missing the cut for the first time this season. Birdied three holes on the back nine to make the cut. After going 70-72-67 in his first three rounds, shot a final round, 7-under 64 to sneak into the top 10 for an eighth time through 11 events. The result also extended his lead on the Order of Merit over Trevor Sluman.
-
Guangzhou Open: Lifted his first trophy on the PGA TOUR Series-China at the unofficial Guangzhou Open, a tournament reduced to 36 holes due to bad weather throughout the week. Backed an opening round, 7-under 62 with a 67 to hold a two-stroke advantage over fellow American Trevor Sluman after the completion of the second round. Although an unofficial event, the money counted as official, allowing McGreevy to take over the No. 1 spot on the Order of Merit.
-
Huangshan Championship: Unreal season continued for Max McGreevy at the 54-hole, weather-shortened event at Hidden Tiger GC. Finished T4 to earn his sixth top-10 finish in eight events and his fifth top-five performance.
-
Suzhou Open: Finished T8 with the help of a final-round, 7-under 65. Started his tournament with rounds of 67-73-70. Relinquished his Order of Merit to Trevor Sluman after Sluman finished runner up in Suzhou.
-
Nantong Championship: Had a disappointing end to the tournament at Nantong Yangtze River GC. Held either outright or by himself the 36- and 54-hole leads. Maintained his advantage late in the final round before Kevin Techakanokboon caught him on the back nine. Had a chance to get into the playoff with Techakanokboon and Stephen Lewton, but he missed a short birdie putt on the final hole of regulation. The third-place finish was his fourth top-10 of the season.
-
Beijing Championship: Earned his third top-five in four events with his T3 in Beijing. Was co-leading after 54 holes, with opening rounds of 70-64-67. However, failed to get any momentum going on the last day and closed with a 1-under 71 for his third 16-under total in the season’s first four events.
-
Sanya Championship: Followed a fourth-place finish in Chongqing with a T2 at the 54-hole event in Sanya. Rounds of 66-67-67 put him at 16-under for the tournament. Opened his PGA TOUR Series-China, career with seven consecutive under-par rounds.
-
Chongqing Championship: Had a solid debut to his PGA TOUR Series-China career, shooting four-under-par rounds—including three in the 60s at Poly GC—to finish alone in fourth, two shots out of the Taihei Sato-Yanwei Liu playoff that Sato won. Put pressure on the leaders early, with five birdies on his first seven holes. Could only make two more birdies the rest of the way, against one bogey.
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season No. 161 on the money list. Played in 16 tournaments, making seven cuts. Enjoyed one top-40 performance.
2017 Season
Thanks to one runner-up and two other top-10 finishes on the Mackenzie Tour, concluded the year 17th on the Order of Merit to secure an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
-
Cape Breton Open: Notched a T7 finish, shooting a 6-under-par 66 in the final round.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Finished T4 in Calgary, opening ith a 6-under-par 65 to share the first-round lead.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted a T2 finish. Entering the final round four strokes off the lead, closed with a 5-under-par 67 to finish one shot back of winner Johnny Ruiz.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Prior to helping his Oklahoma Sooners to an NCAA Championship, earned status by finishing fifth as an amateur at the British Columbia Q-School.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a two-time 6A individual champion golf in high school.
- Won three individual titles while playing for the University of Oklahoma. Named to the All-Big 12 Conference team in both 2016 and 2017.Was a two-time All-American as well as an Academic All-American. Set a University of Oklahoma record for lowest 18-hole
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE