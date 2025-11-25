The Five: Revelations to remember from FedExCup Fall

It also reverberated throughout the standings, costing several others. Jordan Spieth dropped from 60th to 61st and will have to rely on a sponsor exemption to get into The Genesis Invitational (he will likely still get into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which fills the back end of their 80-man field according to the previous year’s standings). It also had an outsized impact on rookie Ricky Castillo, who fired a Sunday 62 to push himself into contention. He held a share of the lead with McGreevy and Valimaki on the front nine Sunday. Had McGreevy missed his putt and remained in a tie, Castillo would have earned enough points to finish in the top 100. But his solo-third finish only got him to 102nd – narrowly losing out on fully-exempt status.