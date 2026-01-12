PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Max McGreevy has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of making his first weekend at this tournament.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-68-2
    2023MC70-71+1
    2022MC74-69+3

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic264-67-66-63-22--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-64-69-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5675-63-70-68-12--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1168-68-69-65-14--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3370-69-70-69-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3466-66-70-72-620.5
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT468.333

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has three top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.272 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.950

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 in his past five tournaments, indicating solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McGreevy averaged 0.272 in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a 0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, showing strong putting performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 13, 2026

    Spotted on TOUR: Scotty Cameron launch 2026 Phantom mallets

    Equipment
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf returns with all-new, in-tournament rostering features and more

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Matt McCarty betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW