Jeremy Paul
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
March 05, 1994
Birthday
27
AGE
Viernheim, Germany
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
University of Colorado (2017, Business)
College
2017
Turned Pro
$55,695
Career Earnings
Heidelberg, Germany
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Had 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, making 10 cuts, registering six top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 22 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
2018 Season
Made seven cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing in the top 25 twice to place 57th on the Order of Merit to retain status into 2019.
2017 Season
Turned professional in April and made the cut in four of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where his best finish was T27 at the Air Capital Classic. Finished T37 at the Ontario Championship in his only start on the Mackenzie Tour. Competing as an amateur, earned Korn Ferry Tour conditional status with a T72 finish in Final Stage of the Qualifying Tournament in December.
Amateur Highlights