Jeremy Paul
Jeremy Paul

Jeremy Paul

Germany
Metric
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
University of Colorado (2017, Business)
College
Viernheim, Germany
Birthplace
33
Points Rank
2,969
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.30
Scoring Average

Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2018

Personal

  • Has a twin brother, Yannik, who was born a minute later. He is also a Mackenzie Tour player, who also played golf for the University of Colorado.

Special Interests

  • Friends, soccer, skiing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Bogeyed his 72nd hole at Bolingbrook GC in July to fall into a T10 with seven others.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Bogeyed his 72nd hole at Bolingbrook GC in July to fall into a T10 with seven others.

2019 Season

Had 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, making 10 cuts, registering six top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 22 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Canada Life Championship: Made 10 birdies to card a second-round 61 on his way to a 12-under finish at Highland CC, finishing T6 alongside Blake Sattler and Brian Carlson.
  • ATB Financial Classic: Finished T5, his best career Mackenzie Tour finish, after breaking 70 all four rounds at Country Hills GC. Despite difficult conditions during the final round, managed four birdies and an eagle to post a 66, his best round of the week and best final-round score of his Mackenzie Tour career.

2018 Season

Made seven cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing in the top 25 twice to place 57th on the Order of Merit to retain status into 2019.

  • ATB Financial Classic: Picked up his first-career Mackenzie Tour top-10 after four rounds in the 60s, including a first-round 64 that featured five birdies and an eagle. Ended T10.
  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Carded four rounds under par to finish T9 at the season-opening tournament at La Reunión Golf Resort in Antigua Guatemala.

2017 Season

Turned professional in April and made the cut in four of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where his best finish was T27 at the Air Capital Classic. Finished T37 at the Ontario Championship in his only start on the Mackenzie Tour. Competing as an amateur, earned Korn Ferry Tour conditional status with a T72 finish in Final Stage of the Qualifying Tournament in December.

Amateur Highlights

  • Set or tied several school records at the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he collected three wins and 21 top-10s in 47 starts. Led the team in scoring all four years and earned an All-American honorable mention honors in 2016.
  • Helped Germany to a 12th-place finish at the 2016 World Amateur Team Championships in Cancun, Mexico.